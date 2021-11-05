Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company 05-Nov-2021 / 15:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0007392078
Issuer Name
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Dartmoor Investment Trust Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Exeter
Country of registered office (if applicable)
UK
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Jarvis Investment Management Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Nov-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
05-Nov-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of
. attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held
(total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed 10.005480 0.000000 10.005480 742892
or reached
Position of previous 9.00 0 9.00 742892
notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting
code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0007392078 742892 10.005480
Sub Total 8.A 742892 10.005480%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting
instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting
instrument date period settlement rights rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals
controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the
person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
05-Nov-2021
13. Place Of Completion
Exeter, England
