  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIII   GB0007392078

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(RIII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shares

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2021 / 16:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 August 2021 it purchased for cancellation 6,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP26.08 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 7,534,321. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries: 

Maitland Administration Services Limited 
01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB0007392078 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          RIII 
LEI Code:      2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.:  119880 
EQS News ID:   1226217 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 1,95 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net income 2020 1,21 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
Net cash 2020 12,5 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 132x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 199 M 275 M 275 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 74,9x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon John Bradley Knott Chief Executive & Investment Director, Director
David Munting Financial Director
David Matthew Bramwell Chairman
Danielle Jones Director-Legal, Risk & Compliance
Jonathan Burnell Roper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY25.42%276
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED0.90%2 041
INDIA GRID TRUST12.56%1 084