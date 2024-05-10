Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to invests in equities with a focus on smaller companies. The Company invests in smaller companies in the United Kingdom that normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. Its investment in smaller companies in the United Kingdom include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The investment portfolio normally lies in the range of 80% to 100% of shareholdersâ funds and therefore gearing normally be between -20% and 0%. Its investment portfolio includes basic materials, industrials, consumer goods (household goods and home construction), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, telecommunications services, and utilities. The Company's alternative Investment Fund Managers Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited (Jupiter).

