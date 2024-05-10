Rights & Issues Investment Trust PLC - Essex, England-based investor in smaller UK companies - Says that Dan Nickols, head of Jupiter's UK Small and Mid-Cap equities team and current co-manager of Rights & Issues Investment Trust, plans to retire with effect from June 30. Jupiter is Rights & Issues' investment manager. Following Nickols' retirement Matt Cable, who currently acts as his co-manager, will become lead manager of the company's portfolio. Nickols will remain with Jupiter until the end of June to facilitate an orderly transition.
Current stock price: 2,320.00 pence
12-month change: up 17%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
