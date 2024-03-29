Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2024 / 12:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Salvatore
Last name(s): Gervasi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Error in the published notification. These transactions were not executed by Mr. Salvatore Gervasi

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Error in the published notification. These transactions were not executed by Mr. Salvatore Gervasi

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.5866666 EUR 2488.00 EUR
16.8350 EUR 3367.00 EUR
16.7571428 EUR 10557.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.7469 EUR 16412.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

90671  29.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a