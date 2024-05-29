Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2024 / 13:39 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Red Ant Capital Sàrl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Andrea
Last name(s): Polzot
Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.80 EUR 10140.00 EUR
33.60 EUR 3360.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.7500 EUR 13500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com

 
