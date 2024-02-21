Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2024 / 16:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rigsave Fund SICAV

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Giovanni
Last name(s): Gervasi
Position: member of the investment committee, portfolio manager and investment advisor at Rigsave Capital Ltd

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI
984500144H84C0CA7J16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.5061 EUR 6473.00 EUR
12.5786 EUR 560.00 EUR
12.7073 EUR 467.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.5238 EUR 7500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rigsave S.p.A.
Corso Zanardelli, 38
25121 Brescia
Italy
Internet: www.rigsave.com

 
