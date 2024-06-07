Rigsave S.p.A. (ISIN: IT0005526295 | WKN: A3D8N4 | Symbol: H68) announces that it has received the mandate from 17 professional investors for the creation of 17 Asset Pooling Vehicles with the related constellation of service providers necessary for their operation.

In addition to assisting these 17 professional clients in the creation of the vehicles, Rigsave S.p.A. will also provide support for the issuance of bonds for a total value of 17B euros - in collaboration with FSCC Sàrl in the role of Corporate service provider and central administrator - and through its subsidiary wholly owned Rigsave Capital Ltd will also provide investment advice for the strategic asset allocation.

Upon successful completion of the transaction, the estimated consolidated turnover for Rigsave S.p.A., once fully operational, should be 43.52M and the estimated free cash flow margin should be 18.96M.

The roadshow for the presentation of the operation will start shortly, starting with the event scheduled for June 8th 2024 at the Chamber of Commerce in Brescia.

About RIGSAVE S.P.A.

Rigsave S.p.A. is the parent company of Rigsave group. Through its subsidiaries Rigsave Holding Ld, Rigsave Capital Ltd, and Rigsave Tech S.r.l., the group is active in traditional and innovative financial services market.

It offers investment services to both, retail and institutional customers. Rigsave group is located in Italy, Malta and Luxembourg. It operates, through the passporting of Assets and Fund management license, in France, Portugal, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.

