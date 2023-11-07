Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 108.29 million compared to USD 88.07 million a year ago. Net income was USD 8.65 million compared to USD 59.82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.44 compared to USD 3.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 3.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was USD 275.22 million compared to USD 243.7 million a year ago. Net income was USD 73.57 million compared to USD 91.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.74 compared to USD 4.67 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.68 compared to USD 4.65 a year ago.