Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 07, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 108.29 million compared to USD 88.07 million a year ago. Net income was USD 8.65 million compared to USD 59.82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.44 compared to USD 3.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.43 compared to USD 3.05 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 275.22 million compared to USD 243.7 million a year ago. Net income was USD 73.57 million compared to USD 91.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.74 compared to USD 4.67 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 3.68 compared to USD 4.65 a year ago.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Texas and New Mexico. The Company is engaged in exploring its assets in the Permian Basin. The Company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a conventional shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas, and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. The Company operates approximately 30,470 net acres and a total of 100 net producing wells.