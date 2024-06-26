RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS

martes, 25 de junio de 2024

Sres.

Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores

Presente.-

HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria

De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:

Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria

Empresa : RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS

Fecha de Acuerdo : 25/06/2024

Periodo : 2024

SOA :

  • TANAKA, VALDIVIA & ASOCIADOS S. CIVIL DE R.L. Fec. Inicio: 01/07/2024

Cordialmente,

LUIS JAVIER IGNACIO VENTURO URBINA

REPRESENTANTE BURSATIL

RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS

Firmado Digitalmente por:

LUIS JAVIER IGNACIO VENTURO URBINA

Fecha: 25/06/2024 06:06:05 p.m.

