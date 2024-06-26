Rimac - Internacional Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. The Companyâs products and services include direct life, health, property and casualty insurance policies, which are oriented towards businesses and individuals. The Company also offers retirement and annuity plans. Additionally, through its subsidiary Rimac Internacional SA Entidad Prestadora de Salud (Rimac EPS), the Company operates and manages the private medical clinics Clinica International, which are located in the cities of Lima and Huaraz. As of December 31, 2011, Inversiones Breca SA was the Companyâs majority shareholder with 53% of its interest.