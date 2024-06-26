RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS
martes, 25 de junio de 2024
Sres.
Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores
Presente.-
HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria
De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:
Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria
Empresa : RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS
Fecha de Acuerdo : 25/06/2024
Periodo : 2024
SOA :
- TANAKA, VALDIVIA & ASOCIADOS S. CIVIL DE R.L. Fec. Inicio: 01/07/2024
Cordialmente,
LUIS JAVIER IGNACIO VENTURO URBINA
REPRESENTANTE BURSATIL
RIMAC SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS
Firmado Digitalmente por:
LUIS JAVIER IGNACIO VENTURO URBINA
Fecha: 25/06/2024 06:06:05 p.m.
