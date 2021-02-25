Rimbaco Global : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 02/25/2021 | 03:50am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice. NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Rimbaco Group Global Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suites 2701-08, 27/F., Shui On Centre, 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 23 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions: 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 October 2020; 2. (a) To re-elect Ms. Seah Peet Hwah as an executive Director; (b) To re-elect Mr. Cheang Wye Keong as an executive Director; (c) To re-elect Mr. Ng Kok Seng as an independent non-executive Director; (d) To re-elect Mr. Wong Chi Wai as an independent non-executive Director; (e) To re-elect Ms. Yeo Chew Yen Mary as an independent non-executive Director; (f) To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors; 3. To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the Company's auditor and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. To consider, as special business and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 4. "THAT: (a) subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including warrants to subscribe for shares, which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into Shares) which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined below);

(c) the total number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 31 March 2020; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares, shall not exceed the aggregate of: (aa) 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company on the date of the passing of this resolution; and (bb) the aggregate number of any shares of the Company repurchased by the Company (if the Directors are so authorised by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) subsequent to the passing of this resolution up to a maximum equivalent to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company on the date of the passing of this resolution, and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; and (d) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated or revised) of the Cayman Islands (the "Companies Law"), or any other applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; and

(iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution; "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction outside Hong Kong or any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange outside Hong Kong)." 5. "THAT: (a) the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company to purchase the issued shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or any other stock exchange on which the shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for such purpose, and otherwise in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Futures Commission, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Law and all other applicable laws in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the total number of shares of the Company which may be purchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) during the Relevant Period (as defined below) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; and (c) for the purposes of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Law, or any other applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; and

(iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution." 6. "THAT conditional upon resolutions nos. 4 and 5 being passed, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to exercise the authority referred to in paragraph (a) of resolution no. 4 above in respect of the share capital of the Company referred to in sub-paragraph (bb) of paragraph (c) of such resolution." By order of the Board of Rimbaco Group Global Limited Low Seah Sun Chairman Hong Kong, 26 February 2021 Registered office: Headquarters and principal place of Windward 3, Regatta Office Park business in Malaysia: PO Box 1350 309-E, 1st floor, Silver Square Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Perak Road, 10150 Penang Cayman Islands Malaysia Notes: 1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting of the Company convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the articles of association of the Company, to vote on his or her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must be present in person at the annual general meeting to represent the member. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

2. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, at the offices of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending in person and voting at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof, should he or she so wish. 3. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 20 April 2021 to Friday, 23 April 2021 both days inclusive, during which period no transfers of shares shall be effected. In order to qualify for attending the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company, all transfers of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's

Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 19 April 2021.

4. In relation to proposed resolutions nos. 4 and 6 above, approval is being sought from the shareholders of the Company for the grant to the directors of the Company a general mandate to authorise the allotment and issue of shares of the Company under the Listing Rules. The directors of the Company have no immediate plans to issue any new shares of the Company other than shares which may fall to be issued under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 31 March 2020 or any scrip dividend scheme which may be approved by shareholders of the Company.

5. In relation to proposed resolution no. 5 above, the directors of the Company wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the shareholders of the Company. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the shareholders to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated 26 February 2021.

6. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, "extreme conditions" caused by super typhoons or a "black" rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the annual general meeting of the Company, the meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company atwww.rimbaco.com.myand the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify members of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting. As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Low Seah Sun, Mr. Low Wui Linn, Ms. Seah Peet Hwah, Mr. Cheang Wye Keong and Mr. Lau Ah Cheng, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kok Seng, Mr. Wong Chi Wai and Ms. Yeo Chew Yen Mary. Attachments Original document

