Rimbunan Sawit Berhad : Monthly Production Figures (Mining / Plantation / Timber)

Type Announcement Subject MONTHLY PRODUCTION FIGURES (MINING / PLANTATION / TIMBER)

Description PRODUCTION FIGURES

In accordance with Paragraph 9.36 of the Main Market Listing Requirements, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad wishes to announce that the plantation production figures of the Group for the month of February 2021 are set out in the table below:

Product Metric Tonne Crude Palm Oil 6,573.97 Palm Kernel 1,390.79 Fresh Fruit Bunch 13,293.82

This announcement is dated 22 March 2021.

