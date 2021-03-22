Rimbunan Sawit Berhad : Monthly Production Figures (Mining / Plantation / Timber)

|
Type
Announcement
Subject
MONTHLY PRODUCTION FIGURES (MINING / PLANTATION / TIMBER)
Description
PRODUCTION FIGURES
In accordance with Paragraph 9.36 of the Main Market Listing Requirements, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad wishes to announce that the plantation production figures of the Group for the month of February 2021 are set out in the table below:
Product
Metric Tonne
Crude Palm Oil
6,573.97
Palm Kernel
1,390.79
Fresh Fruit Bunch
13,293.82
This announcement is dated 22 March 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD
Stock Name
RSAWIT
Date Announced
22 Mar 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-22032021-00055
Disclaimer
