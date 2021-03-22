Log in
RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD

RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD

(RSAWIT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rimbunan Sawit Berhad : Monthly Production Figures (Mining / Plantation / Timber)

03/22/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
Type Announcement
Subject MONTHLY PRODUCTION FIGURES (MINING / PLANTATION / TIMBER)
Description PRODUCTION FIGURES

In accordance with Paragraph 9.36 of the Main Market Listing Requirements, Rimbunan Sawit Berhad wishes to announce that the plantation production figures of the Group for the month of February 2021 are set out in the table below:

Product

Metric Tonne

Crude Palm Oil

6,573.97

Palm Kernel

1,390.79

Fresh Fruit Bunch

13,293.82

This announcement is dated 22 March 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD
Stock Name RSAWIT
Date Announced 22 Mar 2021
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-22032021-00055

Disclaimer

Rimbunan Sawit Bhd published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 386 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2020 -41,2 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net Debt 2020 407 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 659 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Rimbunan Sawit Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chiong Ie Tiong Non-Executive Chairman
Wei Leong Bong Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ing Ming Tiong Independent Director
Chiong Ong Tiong Executive Director
Kiong King Tiong Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIMBUNAN SAWIT BERHAD-7.14%163
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.36.11%60 038
CORTEVA, INC.21.57%34 844
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED11.91%17 936
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-5.87%16 755
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS12.15%8 345
