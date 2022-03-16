Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIM   AU000000RIM5

RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED

(RIM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rimfire Pacific Mining : Half Yearly Report and Accounts - 31 December 2021

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
HALF YEAR REPORT - FY22

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

ACN 006 911 744

DECEMBER 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Directors' Report

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration

9

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the

Half-Year ended 31 December 2021

10

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021

11

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the Half-Year ended 31 December

12

2021

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2021

13

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Half-Year ended 31 December

14

2021

Directors' Declaration

19

Independent Auditor's Review Report

20

Corporate Directory

22

1

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited - 2022 Financial Year, Half-Year Report, ended 31 December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited and the entities it controls at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors of the Company during, or since the end, of the half-year are:

  • Ian McCubbing - Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman since 25 July 2016,
  • Craig Riley - Managing Director since April 2019; CEO since 1 February 2019, (subsequent to end of half year has announced his resignation, 7 February 2022),
  • Andrew Greville - Non-Executive Director, since 18 August 2017, resigned 18 November 2021,
  • Andrew Knox - Non-Executive Director, since 18 March 2020,
  • Misha Collins - Non-Executive Director, since 02 July 2021, and
  • David Hutton - Non-Executive Director, since 15 October 2021, Executive Director since 7 February 2022, during a leadership transition period due to Craig Riley announcing his resignation).

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the consolidated entity is the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The net result for the half-year, after applicable income tax expense, was a loss of $543,477.

The key impact on the increase in loss compared to the December 2020 half-year (loss $166,532), was the timing of the prior period receipts and the Covid-19 support package from the Federal Government (Boosting Cashflow scheme) operating in 2020. There has been a slight increase in costs, primarily from professional services resulting from the execution of the Avondale Project Earn-in, increase in the Company's equity interest of 100% of the Broken Hill, Green View Project, and change of Company type and update of Constitution. The company continues its focus on ensuring cost-effective disciplines are maintained to ensure a high ratio of "in-ground" expenditure to administration costs continues to be achieved consistently over an extended period.

The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is ongoing and whilst it has moderately affected operations for the consolidated entity up to 31 December 2021, it is not practicable to estimate the potential impact, positive or negative, after the reporting date.

DIVIDENDS

No dividends were paid during the half-year, nor are any recommended.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the half-year, a number of key activities and milestones on the Company's Projects were conducted and reached.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

Focus for the half-year has been on the continued execution of the Company's dual strategy to pursue options to deliver value shifting outcomes at Fifield NSW. The strategy embraces two components:

  • Continue the regional discovery pursuit for large scale ore bodies within the broader Fifield area that remains prospective for further discoveries including large scale porphyry style gold or copper / gold systems in interpreted Ordovician Volcanic geology, and
  • Execution of the Fifield Project Earn-in with Golden Plain Resources (GPR) and the development and monetisation of Sorpresa.

2

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited - 2022 Financial Year, Half-Year Report, ended 31 December 2021

HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND COMMUNITY

Health

The Company continues to monitor and comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures and controls authorities require business to apply when undertaking office or field activities. The company has had no cases of COVID-19 amongst employees or contractors although staff have had to comply with various state lockdowns.

Safety

There have been no significant incidents or injuries. As at 31 December 2021, the year to date performance for Minor Injuries, Medical Treatment Injuries and Lost Time Injuries was zero.

Environment

There have been no significant incidents or environmental events. Rehabilitation from routine drilling activities is ongoing with rehabilitation of aircore drillholes undertaken immediately after drilling. There has been higher amounts of rainfall during the past half-year that has fully saturated the surface soils, leading to delays to field programs. Access tracks to many sites, including drill hole locations, were too wet to support vehicle movements, with drill programs restarting in December 2021. The Company continues to collaborate with farmers to ensure drilling operations have minimal impact on farming activities and rehabilitation is completed to a high standard.

Community

In preparation for undertaking drilling activities there has been extensive landholder or landowner consultation and coordination meetings. During drilling programs there is regular communication with landholders to ensure company activities have minimal impact on farming activities.

OPERATIONS REPORT

Valley Project - Copper / Gold, RIM (100%)

At the Valley, Rimfire is targeting porphyry style copper - gold mineralisation within Ordovician age volcanic rocks similar to the nearby major Northparkes porphyry copper - gold mine (Figure 1). A deep diamond drill hole completed by Rimfire in 2021 intersected strongly epidote-chlorite altered volcanoclastic rock which are interpreted as being Ordovician (ASX Announcement: Valley Results Nearby Porphyry System 27July2021).

The Valley Prospect had been largely unexplored beyond surface mapping and sampling by Rimfire or past explorers until last year, so Rimfire's favourable geological observations and funding support from NSW Government to undertake further deep drilling bode well for the next phase of the program to vector into the source of a mineralised system.

Primary activity during the period involved work program planning and obtaining approvals for aircore, RC and diamond drilling programs that are planned to be undertaken in 2022.

3

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited - 2022 Financial Year, Half-Year Report, ended 31 December 2021

Figure 1: Location Plan of major Lachlan Fold Belt Projects

Fifield Project Earn-in (FPEI) - Gold / Platinum, GPR earning up to 50.1%

Sorpresa Development Update - Gold (FPEI)

Metallurgical samples for the Sorpresa Development Project are undergoing testing to assist in confirming gold and silver recoveries for various ore types and process plant design configurations. Once this data is available, the company will be able to confirm proposed mine design layout and process plant configuration which will form part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that is required to obtain the Development Consent from NSW Government Authorities for the Sorpresa Project.

Transit - Gold (FPEI)

The Transit prospect (Figure 2) is located 4km to the east of Sorpresa where 2021 drill programs tested for deeper extensions of gold mineralisation to a downhole depth of 156.6m (ASX Announcement: Fifield Project Intercept, 8 July 2021). The hole (Fi2080) returned an intercept of 86m at average grade of 0.63g/t Au from 21m downhole depth including:

  • 9m @ 1.72g/t Au from 21m
  • 4m @ 1.48g/t Au from 98m

The focus of Company during the half year was to start a RC drilling program to test for extensions of gold mineralisation along strike of previously intersected mineralisation along the interpreted structural trend. In

4

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited - 2022 Financial Year, Half-Year Report, ended 31 December 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

