Rimfire Pacific Mining : Half Yearly Report and Accounts - 31 December 2021

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors of the Company during, or since the end, of the half-year are:

Ian McCubbing - Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman since 25 July 2016,

Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman since 25 July 2016, Craig Riley - Managing Director since April 2019; CEO since 1 February 2019, (subsequent to end of half year has announced his resignation, 7 February 2022),

Andrew Greville - Non-Executive Director, since 18 August 2017, resigned 18 November 2021,

Non-Executive Director, since 18 August 2017, resigned 18 November 2021, Andrew Knox - Non-Executive Director, since 18 March 2020,

Non-Executive Director, since 18 March 2020, Misha Collins - Non-Executive Director, since 02 July 2021, and

Non-Executive Director, since 02 July 2021, and David Hutton - Non-Executive Director, since 15 October 2021, Executive Director since 7 February 2022, during a leadership transition period due to Craig Riley announcing his resignation).

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the consolidated entity is the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The net result for the half-year, after applicable income tax expense, was a loss of $543,477.

The key impact on the increase in loss compared to the December 2020 half-year (loss $166,532), was the timing of the prior period receipts and the Covid-19 support package from the Federal Government (Boosting Cashflow scheme) operating in 2020. There has been a slight increase in costs, primarily from professional services resulting from the execution of the Avondale Project Earn-in, increase in the Company's equity interest of 100% of the Broken Hill, Green View Project, and change of Company type and update of Constitution. The company continues its focus on ensuring cost-effective disciplines are maintained to ensure a high ratio of "in-ground" expenditure to administration costs continues to be achieved consistently over an extended period.

The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is ongoing and whilst it has moderately affected operations for the consolidated entity up to 31 December 2021, it is not practicable to estimate the potential impact, positive or negative, after the reporting date.

DIVIDENDS

No dividends were paid during the half-year, nor are any recommended.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the half-year, a number of key activities and milestones on the Company's Projects were conducted and reached.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

Focus for the half-year has been on the continued execution of the Company's dual strategy to pursue options to deliver value shifting outcomes at Fifield NSW. The strategy embraces two components: