Rimfire Pacific Mining : Half Yearly Report and Accounts - 31 December 2021

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited and the entities it controls at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
DIRECTORS
The names of the Directors of the Company during, or since the end, of the half-year are:
Ian McCubbing - Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman since 25 July 2016,
Craig Riley - Managing Director since April 2019; CEO since 1 February 2019, (subsequent to end of half year has announced his resignation, 7 February 2022),
Andrew Greville - Non-Executive Director, since 18 August 2017, resigned 18 November 2021,
Andrew Knox - Non-Executive Director, since 18 March 2020,
Misha Collins - Non-Executive Director, since 02 July 2021, and
David Hutton - Non-Executive Director, since 15 October 2021, Executive Director since 7 February 2022, during a leadership transition period due to Craig Riley announcing his resignation).
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY
The principal activity of the consolidated entity is the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The net result for the half-year, after applicable income tax expense, was a loss of $543,477.
The key impact on the increase in loss compared to the December 2020 half-year (loss $166,532), was the timing of the prior period receipts and the Covid-19 support package from the Federal Government (Boosting Cashflow scheme) operating in 2020. There has been a slight increase in costs, primarily from professional services resulting from the execution of the Avondale Project Earn-in, increase in the Company's equity interest of 100% of the Broken Hill, Green View Project, and change of Company type and update of Constitution. The company continues its focus on ensuring cost-effective disciplines are maintained to ensure a high ratio of "in-ground" expenditure to administration costs continues to be achieved consistently over an extended period.
The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is ongoing and whilst it has moderately affected operations for the consolidated entity up to 31 December 2021, it is not practicable to estimate the potential impact, positive or negative, after the reporting date.
DIVIDENDS
No dividends were paid during the half-year, nor are any recommended.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
During the half-year, a number of key activities and milestones on the Company's Projects were conducted and reached.
CORPORATE STRATEGY
Focus for the half-year has been on the continued execution of the Company's dual strategy to pursue options to deliver value shifting outcomes at Fifield NSW. The strategy embraces two components:
Continue the regional discovery pursuit for large scale ore bodies within the broader Fifield area that remains prospective for further discoveries including large scale porphyry style gold or copper / gold systems in interpreted Ordovician Volcanic geology, and
Execution of the Fifield Project Earn-in with Golden Plain Resources (GPR) and the development and monetisation of Sorpresa.
The Company continues to monitor and comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures and controls authorities require business to apply when undertaking office or field activities. The company has had no cases of COVID-19 amongst employees or contractors although staff have had to comply with various state lockdowns.
Safety
There have been no significant incidents or injuries. As at 31 December 2021, the year to date performance for Minor Injuries, Medical Treatment Injuries and Lost Time Injuries was zero.
Environment
There have been no significant incidents or environmental events. Rehabilitation from routine drilling activities is ongoing with rehabilitation of aircore drillholes undertaken immediately after drilling. There has been higher amounts of rainfall during the past half-year that has fully saturated the surface soils, leading to delays to field programs. Access tracks to many sites, including drill hole locations, were too wet to support vehicle movements, with drill programs restarting in December 2021. The Company continues to collaborate with farmers to ensure drilling operations have minimal impact on farming activities and rehabilitation is completed to a high standard.
Community
In preparation for undertaking drilling activities there has been extensive landholder or landowner consultation and coordination meetings. During drilling programs there is regular communication with landholders to ensure company activities have minimal impact on farming activities.
OPERATIONS REPORT
Valley Project - Copper / Gold, RIM (100%)
At the Valley, Rimfire is targeting porphyry style copper - gold mineralisation within Ordovician age volcanic rocks similar to the nearby major Northparkes porphyry copper - gold mine (Figure 1). A deep diamond drill hole completed by Rimfire in 2021 intersected strongly epidote-chlorite altered volcanoclastic rock which are interpreted as being Ordovician (ASX Announcement: Valley Results Nearby Porphyry System 27July2021).
The Valley Prospect had been largely unexplored beyond surface mapping and sampling by Rimfire or past explorers until last year, so Rimfire's favourable geological observations and funding support from NSW Government to undertake further deep drilling bode well for the next phase of the program to vector into the source of a mineralised system.
Primary activity during the period involved work program planning and obtaining approvals for aircore, RC and diamond drilling programs that are planned to be undertaken in 2022.
Figure 1: Location Plan of major Lachlan Fold Belt Projects
Fifield Project Earn-in (FPEI) - Gold / Platinum, GPR earning up to 50.1%
Sorpresa Development Update - Gold (FPEI)
Metallurgical samples for the Sorpresa Development Project are undergoing testing to assist in confirming gold and silver recoveries for various ore types and process plant design configurations. Once this data is available, the company will be able to confirm proposed mine design layout and process plant configuration which will form part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that is required to obtain the Development Consent from NSW Government Authorities for the Sorpresa Project.
Transit - Gold (FPEI)
The Transit prospect (Figure 2) is located 4km to the east of Sorpresa where 2021 drill programs tested for deeper extensions of gold mineralisation to a downhole depth of 156.6m (ASX Announcement: Fifield Project Intercept, 8 July 2021). The hole (Fi2080) returned an intercept of 86m at average grade of 0.63g/t Au from 21m downhole depth including:
9m @ 1.72g/t Au from 21m
4m @ 1.48g/t Au from 98m
The focus of Company during the half year was to start a RC drilling program to test for extensions of gold mineralisation along strike of previously intersected mineralisation along the interpreted structural trend. In
