    RIM   AU000000RIM5

RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED

(RIM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:00:36 pm EDT
0.009000 AUD   +12.50%
04/28RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RIM
PU
04/26RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING : Corporate Presentation April 2022
PU
04/26Rimfire Pacific Mining - Invitation to Investor Webinar
AQ
Rimfire Pacific Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RIM

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RIMAB

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

15,300,000

29/04/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RIM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 59006911744

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

RIMAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 29/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.rimfire.com.au/site/PDF/9fdf8b9b-2fe3-431c-84c2-070936e6125e/NoticeofAnnualGeneralMeetingProxyForm

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,300,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RIM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,806,244,735

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RIMAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

70,300,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,65 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2021 -0,37 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net cash 2021 1,56 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 204x
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig Riley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Greg Keane Chief Financial Officer
Ian James McCubbing Non-Executive Chairman
David James Hutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Jamieson Greville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING LIMITED0.00%10
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.77%10 340
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED12.18%9 574
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.15.85%8 240
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.29.51%893
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-23.12%504