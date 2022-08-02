Lotte Mart Chooses Rimini Street Support Services for its Oracle Applications

South Korean hypermarket chain states that a need for higher quality service and faster support response times motivated the switch to independent third-party support

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Lotte Mart, a large-scale hypermarket chain in South Korea, has switched to Rimini Street as its Oracle application maintenance support services provider. Lotte Mart wanted to focus resources on strategic projects related to business growth and needed more practical ERP support to better manage its rapidly changing distribution business. Based on the high quality of service provided, Lotte Mart chose Rimini Street to optimize its support services.

Comprehensive Support Helps Increase Efficiency of IT Teams

Lotte Mart’s first store opened its doors in 1998 in Kangbyeon and has expanded to 175 stores in Korea and abroad. The company relies upon a customized mass-scale Oracle database to manage its retail stores, distribution and logistics. Oracle support costs for the database absorbed significant portion of the IT budget.

“Rimini Street has made a detailed analysis of Lotte Mart’s current situation including the necessity to cut cost and services issues with the software vendor’s support program and has instead provided a tailored support service that better meets our needs,” said Jung-soo Pyo, department leader of System Strategy, Lotte Mart.

The satisfaction level of its IT employees increased dramatically after the switch to Rimini Street as the Company responded and provided faster solutions faster. Like other Rimini Street support clients, Lotte Mart is assigned a local Primary Support Engineer, with an average of 20 years of experience working with enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers. The company also benefits from Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive service level agreement of 10-minute response times for P1 critical cases.

“After the switch to Rimini Street, we have been able to break free from vendor-oriented service policies and focus on business-oriented services,” said Pyo. “Work efficiency of IT services have been maximized with a swifter response and support to issues when requested.”

Having optimized its performance, Lotte Mart plans to focus its IT staff and realized savings towards future investments on transformative initiatives and projects to drive business innovation. To better support the IT roadmap, Lotte Mart is reviewing plans to adopt Rimini Street to support additional areas of the business and is contemplating its adoption across the entire Lotte Group.

“Lotte Mart has been able to enhance digital competitiveness, break free from the vendor’s upgrade cycle and take back control over its IT roadmap after the switch to Rimini Street Support Services,” said Hyungwook Kevin Kim, regional general manager, Korea, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street’s award-winning services powered by our patented AI technology have helped thousands of companies across the globe to significantly cut enterprise software maintenance costs, and with the funds they’ve saved, solve short-term budget problems and invest in digital transformation initiatives that drive competitiveness and growth.”

