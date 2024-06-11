Within weeks of becoming an Openprise customer, Rimini Street reduced the time to clean, normalize, and load a list from three days to a single day or within minutes

Openprise, a leader in revenue operations (RevOps) data automation, today announced that Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner — has automated data processes and manual tasks using Openprise RevOps Data Automation (RDA) Cloud and its out-of-the-box solutions.

“In just a few months, Openprise has allowed us to look at our data processes more strategically," said Detrie Zacharias, director of global operations for data management, Rimini Street. “With the help of the Openprise RDA Cloud, our data team has focused on delivering accurate data, in near real-time, enabling the go-to-market team to make smart, data-based decisions to help achieve our aggressive growth goals.”

Partnering with Openprise, Rimini Street built self-service automations for business users to load and build lists independently, further freeing up the data team for more strategic projects. What took days and even weeks was now being accomplished in minutes, transforming Rimini Street’s data team’s role from reactive to proactive and elevating it to become the strategic “data facilitator” it needed to be for the business. Additionally, it empowered Rimini Street’s go-to-market (GTM) team to continue to capitalize on the company’s rapid growth and expansion from on-site and virtual events, increased marketing campaigns and demand generation projects, and broader reach to new audiences.

Since collaborating with Openprise a year ago, Rimini Street's data management team has reduced review cycles and service desk tasks, saving 108 hours per week. When Rimini Street initially leveraged Openprise’s built-in data quality recipes (out-of-the-box solutions), it cut days of manual work to a few keystrokes, and in just a few weeks of becoming an Openprise customer, list processing time went from three days to a single day or less.

“As a global organization, Rimini Street relies on accurate data to drive business decisions,” said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise. “Using the Openprise RDA Cloud, Rimini Street has effectively leveraged data to drive decision-making and improve and automate operations. Since day one, Rimini Street has been a trailblazer in optimizing data to drive business growth, and we look forward to their ongoing success and partnership.”

As a result of the significant data transformation, Rimini Street’s data management team has secured stronger support for broader data initiatives, like the data governance committee, which oversees projects and serves as an advisory board. This success enabled advanced projects, such as data attribution modeling and contact acquisition, with more in the pipeline.

