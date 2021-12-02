Rimini Street Awarded 2021 Stevie People's Choice Award for Favorite Computer Services Company

The International Business Awards’ Company of the Year winners qualified for the public vote; Rimini Street won Company of the Year - Computer Services for expanding its products and services portfolio, new executive appointments, revenue growth and its continuous innovation in client service delivery

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Rimini Street won the 2021 People’s Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Computer Services Company.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Computer Services Company are a feature of The International Business Awards where the general public can vote for their favorite of the best new products and services each year. Rimini Street won two 2021 Stevie Awards, one IBA and ABA, for Company of the Year - Computer Services for expanding its products and services portfolio, new executive appointments, revenue growth and its continuous innovation in client service delivery. All Stevie winners in the 35 Company of the Year categories qualified for a worldwide public vote, which received more than 86,000 votes this year.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted to this year’s International Business Awards by organizations in more than 60 nations and territories for consideration in a wide range of categories. Announced earlier this summer, Rimini Street was awarded seven 2021 American Business Awards and 2021 International Business Awards that include a Gold Award in Science or Technology for its innovative, proprietary AI Support Platform that reduces time to resolve client cases by 23% and helps drive an average global client satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5.0.

“Thousands of votes were cast in this year’s People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies. This recognition is a testament that we are delivering on our mission: To provide our clients with extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary people,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO.

