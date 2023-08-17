Rimini Street’s culture of fairness, equality and inclusion for all continues to attract and retain top talent for company

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification in Australia for the second consecutive year, and UK’s Best Workplace for Women™ award for the second time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817622952/en/

Rimini Street Recognized with Great Place to Work® Certification in Australia and UK’s Best Workplace for Women™ Award (Photo: Rimini Street)

Today’s announcement builds on Rimini Street’s growing list of employer excellence awards including Great Place to Work® Certifications in France, Israel, Japan, Korea, UK and USA, as well as Top Workplace USA 2023 and UK’s Best Workplace for Wellbeing™ 2023 honors.

Rimini Street Remains Committed to “Creating a Better World Through Equal Opportunity for All”

Rimini Street’s purpose, to “Create a better world through equal opportunity for all,” applies to the 4C’s of Rimini Street - Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community - with equal importance. Thoughtfully considering the impact to the 4 pillars during the vision-setting and decision-making process, Rimini Street remains committed to upholding a culture where “The Rimini Way” creates equitable, fair results for all.

We strive to deliver the extraordinary, always

We choose what is right, not what is easy

We stand for equality and fairness for all

We act with urgency, driven by our passion for quality

“Rimini Street is home to a global family of extraordinary talent, leading the industry in experience, knowledge and capability. What unites us and keeps us passionately driven in our relentless mission to ‘deliver extraordinary’ is our heart of service rooted in integrity,” said Seth Ravin, president and CEO of Rimini Street. “It’s our not-so-secret to success, the reason why our clients consistently rate us 4.9 out of 5.0 in client satisfaction, and how we attract and retain top talent globally.”

ANZ Employees Say Rimini Street is a Safe, Fair Place to Work

With 30 years of experience in “culture research and consulting,” Great Place to Work® Australia offers industry benchmarks and insights backed by a proven model and methodology.

The anonymous surveying of Rimini Street Australia and New Zealand employees during the certification process revealed:

97% of employees feel that they are treated fairly regardless of their gender/age

98% of employees feel that Rimini Street is a safe place to work

99% of employees feel that they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation

“True to our core, and from leadership on down, everyone takes ownership in creating a workplace free from discrimination or harassment. We celebrate diversity and the rich history of our colleagues who call Rimini Street ‘home,’” said Daniel Benad, global vice president and regional general manager of ANZ.

UK Employees Say Rimini Street is a Best Workplace for Women

Based on the data science that analyzes the employee feedback gathered during the Great Place to Work® UK certification, eligible organizations with 10 employees or more are automatically entered to win additional recognition on a Best Workplaces™ list. In July 2023, it was revealed that Rimini Street was selected as a winner of “Best Workplace for Women 2023” for Medium Companies.

Great Place to Work® defines the category winners as “exceptional organizations that have redefined workplace culture, setting a new standard for gender equality and inclusion. From robust talent development programs to fair pay and benefits, these workplaces prioritize the success and wellbeing of their female employees.”

“Rimini Street is proud of our culture that creates equal opportunities for growth and recognition for all. I am part of Rimini Street’s success story of women in technology, starting my career as a Senior Account Manager, to Regional Sales Director, and now the Group Vice President and General Manager of EMEA,” said Emmanuelle Hose. “We welcome all extraordinary professionals with a heart of service, strong integrity and sense of ownership, to join the movement of Rimini Street in delivering extraordinary technology solutions that achieve our clients’ strategic, operational and financial goals!”

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at: https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “currently,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seem,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation, including the disposition of pending motions to appeal; additional expenses to be incurred in order to comply with injunctions against certain of our business practices and the impact on future period costs; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 2, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230817622952/en/