RIMINI STREET, INC.

Rimini Street to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

04/19/2022
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on May 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the first quarter 2022 results and outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/news-events/events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (866) 374-5140 in the U.S. and entering the code 44249106#. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,400 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2022 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 408 M - -
Net income 2022 19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 660
Free-Float 58,5%
Managers and Directors
Seth A. Ravin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Grady President
Michael L. Perica Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Salaets Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric Helmer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIMINI STREET, INC.-2.51%508
ACCENTURE PLC-24.35%198 634
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.63%169 264
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 466
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%95 434
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.11%89 143