|
RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report Ended May 31, 2022
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Rimrock Gold Corp.
For the quarterly period ended May 31, 2022 (Expressed in USD)
|
Rimrock Gold Corp.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
For the quarterly period ended May 31, 2022
|
|
Table of contents
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.………...…………....…………………….…………………..1
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.........................
|
2
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……..………………….……...………………….....3
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders Deficiency ………….……...………………….....4
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements..………….………………………………… 5 - 11
Rimrock Gold Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
|
May 31,
|
August 31,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
$
|
$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Inventory
|
2,406
|
2,406
|
Equipment, net [Note 5]
|
1,411
|
1,744
|
Total assets
|
3,817
|
4,150
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
154,843
|
147,004
|
Accrued liabilities
|
15,072
|
14,895
|
Advances from a related party [Note 6]
|
67,742
|
57,867
|
Common stock to be issued [Note 8]
|
142,490
|
142,490
|
Total current liabilities
|
380,147
|
362,256
|
Stockholders' deficiency
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 500,500
|
|
|
preferred shares outstanding at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 [Note
|
|
|
7]
|
501
|
501
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,900,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
2,725,701,808 common shares outstanding as at May 31, 2022 and August
|
|
|
31, 2021 [Note 7]
|
2,725,702
|
2,725,702
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,556,534
|
2,556,534
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,659,067)
|
(5,640,843)
|
Total stockholders' deficiency
|
(376,330)
|
(358,106)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency
|
3,817
|
4,150
|
See accompanying notes
|
|
|
Going concern [Note 3]
|
|
|
Contingencies and commitments [Note 9]
|
|
|
Related party transactions and balnces [Note 10]
|
|
|
Subsequent events [Note 11]
|
|
Page | 1
Rimrock Gold Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
|
For the
|
For the
|
For the
|
For the
|
|
three months ended
|
three months ended
|
nine months ended
|
nine months ended
|
|
May 31, 2022
|
May 31, 2021
|
May 31, 2022
|
May 31, 2021
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Sales
|
-
|
2,301
|
96
|
3,654
|
Cost of Goods Sold
|
-
|
1,619
|
47
|
2,559
|
Gross Profit
|
-
|
682
|
49
|
1,095
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
Professional fees
|
7,280
|
41,891
|
13,401
|
55,556
|
Interest expense (including day one interest
|
|
|
|
|
expense on convertible notes) [Note 9]
|
59
|
59
|
177
|
177
|
Write-off of loan payable [Note 6]
|
-
|
(81,378)
|
-
|
(81,378)
|
Office and general
|
1,338
|
1,256
|
4,362
|
3,378
|
Depreciation [Note 5]
|
95
|
126
|
333
|
410
|
Total operating (income) expenses
|
8,772
|
(38,728)
|
18,224
|
(22,952)
|
Net profit (loss) from operations
|
(8,772)
|
38,728
|
(18,224)
|
22,952
|
Net income (loss) from operations before
|
|
|
|
|
income taxes
|
(8,772)
|
38,728
|
(18,224)
|
22,952
|
Income taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
(8,772)
|
38,728
|
(18,224)
|
22,952
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
|
(0.0000)
|
0.0000
|
(0.0000)
|
0.0000
|
Weighted average number of
|
|
|
|
|
common shares outstanding
|
2,725,701,808
|
2,650,701,808
|
2,725,701,808
|
2,650,701,808
|
See accompanying notes
|
|
|
|
Page | 2
Rimrock Gold Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Expressed in US dollars)
|
|
For the
|
For the
|
|
nine months ended
|
nine months ended
|
|
May 31, 2022
|
May 31, 2021
|
|
$
|
$
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net income for the period
|
(18,224)
|
22,952
|
Items not affecting cash
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
333
|
410
|
Interest expense (including day one interest expense on
|
|
|
convertible notes)
|
177
|
177
|
Issuance of stock and convertible notes for services
|
-
|
44,000
|
Changes in inventory
|
-
|
(2,489)
|
Write-off of Loan payable
|
-
|
(81,378)
|
Change in accounts payable
|
7,839
|
(5,352)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(9,875)
|
(21,680)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Acquisition of equipment
|
-
|
(935)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-
|
(935)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Advances from related parties
|
9,875
|
22,790
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
9,875
|
22,790
|
Net Increase in cash during the period
|
-
|
175
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
-
|
-
|
Cash, end of period
|
-
|
175
|
See accompanying notes
|
|
Page | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Rimrock Gold Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|