Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. RIMK GOLD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMRK   US76676T1097

RIMK GOLD

(RMRK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:58 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.002300 USD   +9.52%
11:05aRIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report Ended May 31, 2022
PU
11:05aRIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
PU
06/08Devon to buy RimRock's Williston basin assets for $865 mln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report Ended May 31, 2022

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Rimrock Gold Corp.

For the quarterly period ended May 31, 2022 (Expressed in USD)

Rimrock Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the quarterly period ended May 31, 2022

Table of contents

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.………...…………....…………………….…………………..1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.........................

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……..………………….……...………………….....3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders Deficiency ………….……...………………….....4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements..………….………………………………… 5 - 11

Rimrock Gold Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in US dollars)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Inventory

2,406

2,406

Equipment, net [Note 5]

1,411

1,744

Total assets

3,817

4,150

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

154,843

147,004

Accrued liabilities

15,072

14,895

Advances from a related party [Note 6]

67,742

57,867

Common stock to be issued [Note 8]

142,490

142,490

Total current liabilities

380,147

362,256

Stockholders' deficiency

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 500,500

preferred shares outstanding at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 [Note

7]

501

501

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,900,000,000 shares authorized,

2,725,701,808 common shares outstanding as at May 31, 2022 and August

31, 2021 [Note 7]

2,725,702

2,725,702

Additional paid-in capital

2,556,534

2,556,534

Accumulated deficit

(5,659,067)

(5,640,843)

Total stockholders' deficiency

(376,330)

(358,106)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency

3,817

4,150

See accompanying notes

Going concern [Note 3]

Contingencies and commitments [Note 9]

Related party transactions and balnces [Note 10]

Subsequent events [Note 11]

Page | 1

Rimrock Gold Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the

For the

For the

For the

three months ended

three months ended

nine months ended

nine months ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

$

$

$

$

Sales

-

2,301

96

3,654

Cost of Goods Sold

-

1,619

47

2,559

Gross Profit

-

682

49

1,095

EXPENSES

Professional fees

7,280

41,891

13,401

55,556

Interest expense (including day one interest

expense on convertible notes) [Note 9]

59

59

177

177

Write-off of loan payable [Note 6]

-

(81,378)

-

(81,378)

Office and general

1,338

1,256

4,362

3,378

Depreciation [Note 5]

95

126

333

410

Total operating (income) expenses

8,772

(38,728)

18,224

(22,952)

Net profit (loss) from operations

(8,772)

38,728

(18,224)

22,952

Net income (loss) from operations before

income taxes

(8,772)

38,728

(18,224)

22,952

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) for the period

(8,772)

38,728

(18,224)

22,952

Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

(0.0000)

0.0000

(0.0000)

0.0000

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

2,725,701,808

2,650,701,808

2,725,701,808

2,650,701,808

See accompanying notes

Page | 2

Rimrock Gold Corp.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the

For the

nine months ended

nine months ended

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

(18,224)

22,952

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation

333

410

Interest expense (including day one interest expense on

convertible notes)

177

177

Issuance of stock and convertible notes for services

-

44,000

Changes in inventory

-

(2,489)

Write-off of Loan payable

-

(81,378)

Change in accounts payable

7,839

(5,352)

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,875)

(21,680)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of equipment

-

(935)

Net cash used in investing activities

-

(935)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Advances from related parties

9,875

22,790

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,875

22,790

Net Increase in cash during the period

-

175

Cash, beginning of period

-

-

Cash, end of period

-

175

See accompanying notes

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rimrock Gold Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIMK GOLD
11:05aRIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report Ended May 31, 2022
PU
11:05aRIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
PU
06/08Devon to buy RimRock's Williston basin assets for $865 mln
RE
04/18RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report Ended February 28, 2022.
PU
04/18RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines February 28, 2022.
PU
04/11RIMK GOLD : Notification of Late Filing February 28, 2022 Quarterly Report
PU
01/10RIMK GOLD : OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines November 30, 2021
PU
2021RIMK GOLD : OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
PU
2021RIMK GOLD : Notification of Late Filing
PU
2019Rimrock Gold Corp. Announces the Launch of Acqua CBD Coffee Infused with Resveratrol
GL
More news
Chart RIMK GOLD
Duration : Period :
RIMK GOLD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jordan Starkman Chairman, President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & CAO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIMK GOLD40.00%0
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.57%140 775
RIO TINTO PLC1.99%102 530
GLENCORE PLC19.02%71 422
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.66%45 753
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)30.96%33 712