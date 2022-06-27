RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

RIMROCK GOLD CORP.

88 BLUE JAYS WAY #1709

TORONTO, ONTARIO, M5V0L7

________________________________

1-800-854-7970

www.rimrockgold.com

www.acquacbdcoffee.com

jordan@rimrockgold.com

SIC Code - 2833

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ended: May 31, 2022.

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

Our current name is Rimrock Gold Corp. beginning 2013.

We were incorporated in Nevada on August 31, 2007 as Pay By The Day Holdings Inc.

We changed our name March 22, 2010 to Oteegee Innovations Inc.

We changed our name May 3, 2011 to Tucana Lithium Corp.

We changed our name January 24, 2013 to Rimrock Gold Corp.

Status is ACTIVE with the State of Nevada

We and our predecessors have not had any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC since inception.

We have not had any stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations, mergers acquisitions, spin-offs or reorganizations in the last 12 months or anticipated.

The address of our principal executive office is 88 Blue Jays Way #1709, Toronto, Ontario, M5V0L7

The address of our principal place of business is 12 Cadetta Rd #1, Brampton, Ontario, L6P0X4

We and none of our predecessors have been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years.