RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

RIMROCK GOLD CORP.

88 BLUE JAYS WAY #1709

TORONTO, ONTARIO, M5V0L7

________________________________

1-800-854-7970

www.rimrockgold.com

www.acquacbdcoffee.com

jordan@rimrockgold.com

SIC Code - 2833

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ended: May 31, 2022.

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

Our current name is Rimrock Gold Corp. beginning 2013.

We were incorporated in Nevada on August 31, 2007 as Pay By The Day Holdings Inc.

We changed our name March 22, 2010 to Oteegee Innovations Inc.

We changed our name May 3, 2011 to Tucana Lithium Corp.

We changed our name January 24, 2013 to Rimrock Gold Corp.

Status is ACTIVE with the State of Nevada

We and our predecessors have not had any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC since inception.

We have not had any stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations, mergers acquisitions, spin-offs or reorganizations in the last 12 months or anticipated.

The address of our principal executive office is 88 Blue Jays Way #1709, Toronto, Ontario, M5V0L7

The address of our principal place of business is 12 Cadetta Rd #1, Brampton, Ontario, L6P0X4

We and none of our predecessors have been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 1 of 7

  1. Security Information

Trading symbol:

RMRK

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Shares

CUSIP:

76676T109

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

2,900,000,000 as of May 31, 2022.

Total shares outstanding:

2,725,701,808 as of May 31, 2022.

Number of shares in the Public Float:

2,360,548,058 as of May 31, 2022.

Total number of shareholders of record:

61 as of May 31, 2022.

Transfer Agent

Name:

Colonial Stock Transfer

Phone:

801-355-5740

Email:

dancarter@colonialstock.com

Address

Suite 100

66 Exchange Place

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

The Transfer Agent is registered under the Exchange Act.

  1. Issuance History

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date September 1, 2017.

Common: 1,990,701,808

Preferred: 500,500

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

Oct 29,2018

New

200,000,000

Common

.0004

No

Dr. Hugo

As per

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Romeu

Employment

Agreement

Dec 2, 2018

New

40,000,000

Common

.0005

No

Hemp Tradition,

Acquisition of

Restricted

NA

Issuance

LLC (Jiva

assets

Goswami Das)

Jan 15, 2019

New

40,000,000

Common

.0005

No

Carlos

Consulting

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Berenguer

/Services

Rendered

Jan 15, 2019

New

5,000,000

Common

.0005

No

Jorge Mauricio

Consulting

Restricted

NA

Issuance

Oviedo

/Services

Rendered

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 2 of 7

Sept 9, 2018

New

133,333,333

Common

.00015

Yes

Noba Capital

Debt

Unrestricted

Exemption

Issuance

LLC (Yarian

Conversion (1)

Garcia)

Sept 9, 2018

New

133,333,333

Common

.00015

Yes

Yoan Perez

Debt

Unrestricted

Exemption

Issuance

Conversion (1)

Sept 9, 2018

New

133,333,333

Common

.00015

Yes

Renier Garcia

Debt

Unrestricted

Exemption

Issuance

Conversion (1)

Sept 9, 2018

New

133,333,333

Common

.00015

Yes

Yairel Garcia

Debt

Unrestricted

Exemption

Issuance

Conversion (1)

July 15, 2021

New

50,000,000

Common

.0002

No

Lauren Bentley

Consulting

Restricted

NA

Issuance

/Services

Rendered (3)

July 15, 2021

New

25,000,000

Common

.0001

No

Faiyaz Bux

Consulting

Unrestricted

Exemption

Issuance

/Services

Rendered (2)

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Date May 31, 2022.

Common: 2,725,701,808

Preferred: 500,500

    1. 375,000,000 shares under the $80,000 debt conversion dated April 14, 2014 were issued by the Company on August 8, 2019. The remaining balance of 158,333,333 shares have not been issued. Please see Note 8 Common Stock To Be Issued in the May 31, 2022 Quarterly Report.
    2. 25,000,000 shares issued on July 15, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement dated February 17, 2020.
    3. 50,000,000 shares issued on July 15, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement / services rendered dated December 1, 2020.
  2. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

There are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements.

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

Name:

Laiq Rehman

Title:

Accountant

Relationship to Issuer:

Accountant

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 3 of 7

The following Quarterly Report financial statements for period ended May 31, 2022 are published through OTCIQ as a separate report:

Balance sheet;

Statement of income;

Statement of cash flows;

Statement of Retained Earnings (Changes in Stockholders' Equity);

Financial notes

  1. Issuer's Business, Products and Services
    1. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
      Rimrock Gold Corp. has recently entered the CBD/Hemp market with a focus on developing and marketing a unique line of CBD oils and hemp extracts, and identifying strategic acquisitions. On September 13, 2018 the Company launched its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acqua Cannabis Corp. a Wyoming company, to enter into the growing cannabis, cannabinoid, and hemp market. The Company plans to make acquisitions in the Cannabis and CBD sector, and to explore new business opportunities within this growing sector. On November 7, 2019 the Company announced the launch of Acqua CBD Coffee infused with resveratrol. The Company has partnered with Vera Roasting, and is selling the product on the Company's new site acquacbdcoffee.com. In addition, the Company has relaunched acquacannabis.com featuring Delta 8 THC oils and edibles, plus CBD oils and edibles. On April 28, 2021 Rimrock Gold entered into the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market with the introduction of new brand Astound NMN. The Company's newest brand launch and product release is driven by our long-term initiative to provide consumers with the greatest selection of wellness-centered products.
    2. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Acqua Cannabis Corp.
    3. Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
      CBD oils, creams, hemp products, CBD coffee infused with resveratrol, and more recently Astound NMN.
  3. Issuer's Facilities

88 Blue Jays Way #1709, Toronto, Ontario, M5V0L7 - The director of the Company leases the 750 sq ft unit for the office of Rimrock Gold. The term is for one year ending on October 15, 2022, and the monthly lease is $3359 per month.

12 Cadetta Rd #1, Brampton, Ontario, L6P 0X4 - The director of the Company is associated with a company that owns the office building. The director does not have an interest in the office building and the office space is utilized at no cost to Rimrock Gold. This office space is utilized for warehousing purposes when needed.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 4 of 7

  1. Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons)

Name of

Affiliation with

Residential Address

Number of

Share

Ownership

Officer/Director or

Company (e.g.

(City / State Only)

shares owned

type/class

Percentage

Control Person

Officer Title

of Class

/Director/Owner

Outstanding

of more than 5%)

Jordan Starkman

Director and

Toronto, Ontario,

None

Common

None

President

Dr. Hugo Romeu

+5% Holder

Miami, FL 33131

200,000,000

Common

7.3%

Seven Stars Capital

+5% Holder

Georgetown, Cayman

500,000

Preferred A

100%

Fund (1)

Islands

    1. Controlling shareholder is Sam Bratchie located in Southam, UK.
  2. Legal/Disciplinary History
  1. Except as noted below, none of the named persons has, in the past 10 years, been the subject of:
    1. A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses);
    2. The entry of an order, judgment, or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, by a court of competent jurisdiction that permanently or temporarily enjoined, barred, suspended or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities, or banking activities;
    3. A finding or judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction (in a civil action), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or a state securities regulator of a violation of federal or state securities or commodities law, which finding or judgment has not been reversed, suspended, or vacated; or
    4. The entry of an order by a self-regulatory organization that permanently or temporarily barred, suspended, or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business or securities activities.

Exception - Dr. Hugo Romeu is currently a defendant in the United States District Court Southern District of Georgia Brunswick Division for distributing fake Viagra pills. Case 2:19-cr-00019-LGW-BWC. Dr. Romeu was indicted on April 3, 2019.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rimrock Gold Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
