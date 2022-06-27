RIMK GOLD : Quarterly Report - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
RIMROCK GOLD CORP.
88 BLUE JAYS WAY #1709
TORONTO, ONTARIO, M5V0L7
1-800-854-7970
www.rimrockgold.com
www.acquacbdcoffee.com
jordan@rimrockgold.com
SIC Code - 2833
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ended: May 31, 2022.
(the "Reporting Period")
As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808
As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808
As of August 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,725,701,808
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
Our current name is Rimrock Gold Corp. beginning 2013.
We were incorporated in Nevada on August 31, 2007 as Pay By The Day Holdings Inc.
We changed our name March 22, 2010 to Oteegee Innovations Inc.
We changed our name May 3, 2011 to Tucana Lithium Corp.
We changed our name January 24, 2013 to Rimrock Gold Corp.
Status is ACTIVE with the State of Nevada
We and our predecessors have not had any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC since inception.
We have not had any stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations, mergers acquisitions, spin-offs or reorganizations in the last 12 months or anticipated.
The address of our principal executive office is 88 Blue Jays Way #1709, Toronto, Ontario, M5V0L7
The address of our principal place of business is 12 Cadetta Rd #1, Brampton, Ontario, L6P0X4
We and none of our predecessors have been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years.
Security Information
Trading symbol:
RMRK
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Shares
CUSIP:
76676T109
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
2,900,000,000 as of May 31, 2022.
Total shares outstanding:
2,725,701,808 as of May 31, 2022.
Number of shares in the Public Float:
2,360,548,058 as of May 31, 2022.
Total number of shareholders of record:
61 as of May 31, 2022.
Transfer Agent
Name:
Colonial Stock Transfer
Phone:
801-355-5740
Email:
dancarter@colonialstock.com
Address
Suite 100
66 Exchange Place
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
The Transfer Agent is registered under the Exchange Act.
Issuance History
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date September 1, 2017.
Common: 1,990,701,808
Preferred: 500,500
Oct 29,2018
New
200,000,000
Common
.0004
No
Dr. Hugo
As per
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Romeu
Employment
Agreement
Dec 2, 2018
New
40,000,000
Common
.0005
No
Hemp Tradition,
Acquisition of
Restricted
NA
Issuance
LLC (Jiva
assets
Goswami Das)
Jan 15, 2019
New
40,000,000
Common
.0005
No
Carlos
Consulting
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Berenguer
/Services
Rendered
Jan 15, 2019
New
5,000,000
Common
.0005
No
Jorge Mauricio
Consulting
Restricted
NA
Issuance
Oviedo
/Services
Rendered
Sept 9, 2018
New
133,333,333
Common
.00015
Yes
Noba Capital
Debt
Unrestricted
Exemption
Issuance
LLC (Yarian
Conversion (1)
Garcia)
Sept 9, 2018
New
133,333,333
Common
.00015
Yes
Yoan Perez
Debt
Unrestricted
Exemption
Issuance
Conversion (1)
Sept 9, 2018
New
133,333,333
Common
.00015
Yes
Renier Garcia
Debt
Unrestricted
Exemption
Issuance
Conversion (1)
Sept 9, 2018
New
133,333,333
Common
.00015
Yes
Yairel Garcia
Debt
Unrestricted
Exemption
Issuance
Conversion (1)
July 15, 2021
New
50,000,000
Common
.0002
No
Lauren Bentley
Consulting
Restricted
NA
Issuance
/Services
Rendered (3)
July 15, 2021
New
25,000,000
Common
.0001
No
Faiyaz Bux
Consulting
Unrestricted
Exemption
Issuance
/Services
Rendered (2)
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Date May 31, 2022.
Common: 2,725,701,808
Preferred: 500,500
375,000,000 shares under the $80,000 debt conversion dated April 14, 2014 were issued by the Company on August 8, 2019. The remaining balance of 158,333,333 shares have not been issued. Please see Note 8 Common Stock To Be Issued in the May 31, 2022 Quarterly Report.
25,000,000 shares issued on July 15, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement dated February 17, 2020.
50,000,000 shares issued on July 15, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement / services rendered dated December 1, 2020.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
There are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements.
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):
Name:
Laiq Rehman
Title:
Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Accountant
The following Quarterly Report financial statements for period ended May 31, 2022 are published through OTCIQ as a separate report:
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Changes in Stockholders' Equity);
Financial notes
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
Rimrock Gold Corp. has recently entered the CBD/Hemp market with a focus on developing and marketing a unique line of CBD oils and hemp extracts, and identifying strategic acquisitions. On September 13, 2018 the Company launched its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acqua Cannabis Corp. a Wyoming company, to enter into the growing cannabis, cannabinoid, and hemp market. The Company plans to make acquisitions in the Cannabis and CBD sector, and to explore new business opportunities within this growing sector. On November 7, 2019 the Company announced the launch of Acqua CBD Coffee infused with resveratrol. The Company has partnered with Vera Roasting, and is selling the product on the Company's new site acquacbdcoffee.com. In addition, the Company has relaunched acquacannabis.com featuring Delta 8 THC oils and edibles, plus CBD oils and edibles. On April 28, 2021 Rimrock Gold entered into the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market with the introduction of new brand Astound NMN. The Company's newest brand launch and product release is driven by our long-term initiative to provide consumers with the greatest selection of wellness-centered products.
Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. Acqua Cannabis Corp.
Describe the issuers' principal products or services.
CBD oils, creams, hemp products, CBD coffee infused with resveratrol, and more recently Astound NMN.
Issuer's Facilities
88 Blue Jays Way #1709, Toronto, Ontario, M5V0L7 - The director of the Company leases the 750 sq ft unit for the office of Rimrock Gold. The term is for one year ending on October 15, 2022, and the monthly lease is $3359 per month.
12 Cadetta Rd #1, Brampton, Ontario, L6P 0X4 - The director of the Company is associated with a company that owns the office building. The director does not have an interest in the office building and the office space is utilized at no cost to Rimrock Gold. This office space is utilized for warehousing purposes when needed.
Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons)
Name of
Affiliation with
Residential Address
Number of
Share
Ownership
Officer/Director or
Company (e.g.
(City / State Only)
shares owned
type/class
Percentage
Control Person
Officer Title
of Class
/Director/Owner
Outstanding
of more than 5%)
Jordan Starkman
Director and
Toronto, Ontario,
None
Common
None
President
Dr. Hugo Romeu
+5% Holder
Miami, FL 33131
200,000,000
Common
7.3%
Seven Stars Capital
+5% Holder
Georgetown, Cayman
500,000
Preferred A
100%
Fund (1)
Islands
Controlling shareholder is Sam Bratchie located in Southam, UK.
Legal/Disciplinary History
Except as noted below, none of the named persons has,in the past 10 years, been the subject of:
A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses);
The entry of an order, judgment, or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, by a court of competent jurisdiction that permanently or temporarily enjoined, barred, suspended or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities, or banking activities;
A finding or judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction (in a civil action), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or a state securities regulator of a violation of federal or state securities or commodities law, which finding or judgment has not been reversed, suspended, or vacated; or
The entry of an order by a self-regulatory organization that permanently or temporarily barred, suspended, or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business or securities activities.
Exception - Dr. Hugo Romeu is currently a defendant in the United States District Court Southern District of Georgia Brunswick Division for distributing fake Viagra pills. Case 2:19-cr-00019-LGW-BWC. Dr. Romeu was indicted on April 3, 2019.
