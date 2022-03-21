Log in
    RCR   AU0000116352

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

(RCR)
Rincon Resources : 121 Mining Investment Online Conference APAC Presentation

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
22 March 2022

only

121 Mining Investment Online Conference APAC

Presentation

Rincon Resources Limited (Rincon or the Company) (ASX: RCR) advises that Managing Director Gary Harvey will be presenting to investors at the 121 Mining Investment Online Conference APAC from 22 March to 24 March 2022.

Please find attached the presentation.

use

---ENDS----

personalAbout Rincon

Authorised by the Board of Directors of Rincon Resources Limited

For more information visit www.rinconresources.com.auor contact:

Company:

Investors:

Gary Harvey

Amalie Schreurs

Managing Director

White Noise Communications

Rincon Resources Limited

contact@whitenoisecomms.com

+61 8 6555 2950

+61 431 636 033

Rincon Resources Limited has a 100% interest in three highly prospective copper and gold projects in W stern Australia: South Telfer, Kiwirrkurra and Laverton. Each project has been subject to historical exploration that has identified significant mineralised systems which Rincon intends on exploring to delineate copper and gold resources.

For

ersonal use only

Targeting High Impact Gold & Copper Exploration Projects

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | MARCH 2022

ASX:RCR

onlyuse ersonalASX:RCR

Disclaimer

This presentation and any accompanying verbal presentation (together the Presentation) and confidential information has been prepared by Rincon Resources Limited (Rincon or the Company) and approved by the Board of the Company. The information contained in the Presentation (Information) is a summary only and should be read in conjunction with any oral briefing and all other documents provided to you by the Company. The Information is current as of 21/03/2022 and the Company does not undertake to provide any additional or updated information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. By receiving the Presentation, you acknowledge and represent to the Company that you have read, understood and accepted the terms of this disclaimer.

The Company has prepared the Presentation based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Neither Rincon, its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, affiliates, agents or advisers (Agents) guarantee or make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or take responsibility for, the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Rincon does not represent or warrant that this Presentation is complete or that it contains all material information about Rincon or which a prospective investor or purchaser may require in evaluating a possible investment in Rincon or acquisition of shares. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Rincon and its Agents expressly disclaim any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of information contained in this Presentation, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Any forward-looking statements in this Presentation, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Rincon and which are subject to change without notice and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rincon to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and recipients of this Presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this Presentation is for information purposes only, does not constitute investment or financial product advice (nor taxation, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. In providing this Presentation, Rincon has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipients. Before making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information in this Presentation having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or any other foreign regulator) and is not, and does not constitute, an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States.

The information in this Presentation is strictly confidential. It may not be disclosed, reproduced, disseminated, quoted or referred to, in whole or in part, without the express consent of Rincon.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Gary Harvey. Mr Harvey is a member of the AIG and Managing Director of the Company. Mr Harvey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Harvey consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Rincon Resources | 2

onlyuse ersonalASX:RCR

Corporate Overview

Strategy

Acquire highly prospective projects near existing or prospective mining operations, apply extensive geological experience & technology to discover & grow commercial mineral deposits.

Corporate Structure

51.34m

A$7.7m

$2.63m

Shares on issue

Market Cap

Cash Balance

at A$0.15/Share

as at 31 Dec 21

$NIL

A$5.07m

NIL

Debt

Enterprise Value

Options

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

Gunsynd PLC

17.33%

Board & Management

1.71%

Tanamera Pte Ltd

6.97%

Top 20 Shareholders

61.5%

Board of Directors

Mr. Sergeant is an experienced public company executive, having been the former Executive Director of Bowen Coking Coal Limited, Founding Managing Director of Lemur Resources Limited, as well as the former Finance Director of Coal of Africa Limited, who together with the MD, grew the company from a sub-$2m market capitalisation to over $1.5b at its peak.

Blair Sergeant, Non-Executive Chairman

Gary graduated from RMIT University with a Bachelor of Applied Science (Geology) & has over 25 years of experience in the resources sector working on gold & base metal (nickel/cobalt) projects in Western Australia. He is also a member of the AICD & the Australia Institute of Geoscientists.

Gary Harvey, Managing Director

Ms. Keatsis a legally qualified, strategically focused business leader and corporateexecutive with 20 years of corporate/commercial experience. She has since worked in senior management and executive roles at Paladin Energy Ltd and held the Managing Director role at Tiger ResourcesLimited. Ms. Keatsis currently Managing Director of ASX listed KoporeMetals Limited (ASX: KMT)

Caroline Keats, Non-Executive Director

Rincon Resources | 3

onlyuse ersonalASX:RCR

Exploration Projects

Three 100% owned highly prospective Copper & Gold projects in Western Australia

South Telfer Copper-Gold Project - Paterson Province, WA

+500km2 of highly prospective & under-explored acreage

Hasties located just 12km south of Telfer Gold Mine, excellent infrastructure

Advancing Hasties Deposit: +1km strike, outcropping Cu-Au mineralisation 5,000m Phase 2 drilling program (in progress) » Extensional drilling 10,000m air-core drilling to test VTEM targets » H2 2022

Kiwirrkurra IOCG Project - West Arunta Region, WA

+220km2 in highly prospective & underexplored acreage Targeting IOCG-styleCu-Au & orogenic gold deposits Multiple untested targets awaiting drill testing

Up to 3,000m RC and diamond drilling planned » H2 2022

Laverton Gold Project - Laverton District, WA

+40km2 of highly prospective acreage in Tier 1 District

Covers 6km strike of prospective geology adjacent to existing deposits

Multiple new mapping targets identified for prioritisation & drill testing

Rincon Resources | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rincon Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,87 M -0,87 M
Net cash 2021 4,43 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,93 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rincon Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Harvey Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Blair Edward Sergeant Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Denise Keats Non-Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED7.41%6
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.45%173 289
RIO TINTO PLC14.90%122 743
GLENCORE PLC27.82%83 002
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.74%58 946
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.44%43 761