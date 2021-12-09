Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rincon Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCR   AU0000116352

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

(RCR)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rincon Resources : Application for quotation of securities - RCR

12/09/2021 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RCR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,045,790

01/12/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

628003538

1.3

ASX issuer code

RCR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RCRAH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

RCR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

2,045,790

8/12/2021

Issue date

1/12/2020

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,045,790

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

N/A, issued prior to the Company being admitted to the Official List of ASX. Refer to the prospectus dated 03/11/2020 released on the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 18/12/2020.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.054700

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Release of securities from escrow

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rincon Resources Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED
12:32aRINCON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - RCR
PU
12/082,045,790 Ordinary Shares of Rincon Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
12/05Rincon Resources Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/02RINCON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - RCR
PU
12/01498,212 Ordinary Shares of Rincon Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
11/30RINCON RESOURCES : Presenting at RIU Resurgence Conference
PU
11/12Rincon Resources Limited Advises That Mr. Zeffron Reeves Has Informed the Board of His ..
CI
11/08Rincon Resources Starts Phase 2 Drilling Program at South Telfer
MT
11/07Rincon Resources Limited Commences Phase 2 Drilling At South Telfer Copper-Gold Project
CI
11/04Rincon Resources Secures Grant Funding for Kiwirrkurra Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2021 4,43 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,21 M 5,89 M 5,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rincon Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Harvey Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey William McNamara Executive Chairman
Blair Edward Sergeant Non-Executive Director
Edward S. Mason Non-Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED-58.44%6
BHP GROUP-4.10%144 565
RIO TINTO PLC-12.01%104 356
GLENCORE PLC58.09%63 877
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.00%48 466
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.03%34 485