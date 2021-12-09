Rincon Resources : Application for quotation of securities - RCR

For personal use only

Entity name

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date RCR ORDINARY FULLY PAID 2,045,790 01/12/2020

