Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rincon Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCR   AU0000116352

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

(RCR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/16 01:57:17 am EDT
0.1350 AUD   +22.73%
03:55aRINCON RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
05/06Rincon Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Victor Goh Joint Company Secretary
CI
04/21Rincon Resources Hits Copper Oxide-rich Gossan, Breccia at Western Australia's South Telfer Project; Shares Plunge 12%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rincon Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

05/20/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 628 003 538

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

10:00am (WST)

DATE:

22 June 2022

PLACE:

Unit 8

1200 Hay Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00pm (WST) on 20 June 2022.

For personal use only

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF ADVISOR OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE PERFORMANCE OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - BLAIR SERGEANT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Blair Sergeant (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - GARY HARVEY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,500,000 Performance Rights to Mr Gary Harvey (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4881-04/2951534_4

2

For personal use only

5. RESOLUTION 5 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - CAROLINE KEATS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Ms Caroline Keats (or her nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

Dated: 20 May 2022

By order of the Board

Victor Goh

Company Secretary

Rincon Resources Limited

4881-04/2951534_4

3

For personal use only

Voting Prohibition Statements

Resolution 3 - Issue of

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this

Performance Rights to

Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related

Related Party

party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial

benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 3

Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the

vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how

the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a

Resolution 3 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person

appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on

this Resolution if:

(a)

the proxy is either:

(i) a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii) a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)

the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on

this Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 3 Excluded Party, the above

prohibition does not apply if:

(a)

the proxy is the Chair; and

(b)

the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy

even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with

remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

Resolution 4 - Issue of

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this

Performance Rights to

Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related

Related Party

party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial

benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 4

Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the

vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how

the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a

Resolution 4 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person

appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on

this Resolution if:

(a)

the proxy is either:

(i) a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii) a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)

the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on

this Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 4 Excluded Party, the above

prohibition does not apply if:

(a)

the proxy is the Chair; and

(b)

the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy

even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with

remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

4881-04/2951534_4

4

use only

Resolution 5 - Issue of

Performance Rights to

Related Party

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 5 Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of aResolution 5 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, onthis Resolution if:

  1. the proxy is either:
    1. a member of the Key Management Personnel; or
    2. a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
  3. the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote onthis Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 5 Excluded Party, the aboveprohibition does not apply if:

  1. the proxy is the Chair; and
  2. the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxyeven though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

For personal

Voting Exclusion Statements

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution set out below by or on behalf of the following persons:

Resolution 1 - Ratification

A person who participated in the issue or is a counterparty to the

of prior issue of Advisor

agreement being approved (namely Prenzler) or an associate of that

Options

person or those persons.

Resolution 2 - Approval to

A person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material

issue Performance Options

benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by

reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) (namely

Prenzler) or an associate of that person (or those persons).

Resolution 3 - Issue of

Mr Blair Sergeant (or his nominee) and any other person who will obtain a

Performance Rights to

material benefit as a result of the issue of the securities (except a benefit

Related Party - Blair

solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company)

Sergeant

or an associate of that person or those persons.

Resolution 4 - Issue of

Mr Gary Harvey (or his nominee) and any other person who will obtain a

Performance Rights to

material benefit as a result of the issue of the securities (except a benefit

Related Party - Gary

solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company)

Harvey

or an associate of that person or those persons.

Resolution 5 - Issue of

Ms Caroline Keats (or her nominee) and any other person who will obtain

Performance Rights to

a material benefit as a result of the issue of the securities (except a

Related Party - Caroline

benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the

Keats

Company) or an associate of that person or those persons.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by:

  1. a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or
  2. the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

4881-04/2951534_4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rincon Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED
03:55aRINCON RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
05/06Rincon Resources Limited Announces Appointment of Victor Goh Joint Company Secretary
CI
04/21Rincon Resources Hits Copper Oxide-rich Gossan, Breccia at Western Australia's South Te..
MT
04/21RINCON RESOURCES : Copper-rich Gossan & Breccia at Kurili Hill Prospect
PU
04/21Rincon Resources Limited Reports the Emergence of the Kurili Hill Prospect as a New Hig..
CI
04/06Rincon Resources Resumes Drilling at Western Australian Copper-Gold Project After Weath..
MT
04/06Rincon Resources Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Commences At Hasties
CI
04/04RINCON RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RCR
PU
03/21RINCON RESOURCES : 121 Mining Investment Online Conference APAC Presentation
PU
03/15Rincon Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2021 4,43 M 3,13 M 3,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,93 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rincon Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Harvey Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Blair Edward Sergeant Non-Executive Chairman
Caroline Denise Keats Non-Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Joint Secretary
Yew Thai Goh Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINCON RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.40%165 156
RIO TINTO PLC9.30%111 397
GLENCORE PLC32.80%81 264
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.95%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%39 512