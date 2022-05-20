Rincon Resources : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E TI N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF ADVISOR OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE PERFORMANCE OPTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 2,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - BLAIR SERGEANT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr Blair Sergeant (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO RELATED PARTY - GARY HARVEY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,500,000 Performance Rights to Mr Gary Harvey (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.