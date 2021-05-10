Ring Energy Announces First Quarter 2021 Results 05/10/2021 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter 2021 and reaffirmed full year 2021 guidance.

Highlights and Recent Key Items Sold 7,960 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), or 716,422 barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) (85% oil), in the first quarter of 2021, with production significantly impacted by the severe winter storm in February and temporary downtime associated with well completions activity and the conversion of electrical submersible pumps to rod pumps (“CTR”);

Reported a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.19 per share, and Adjusted Net Income 1 of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2021;

of $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2021; Generated Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2021;

of $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2021; Produced Free Cash Flow 1 of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of Free Cash Flow generation;

of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of Free Cash Flow generation; Further reduced debt on the Company’s revolving credit facility by $7.5 million during the first quarter 2021 by utilizing a portion of Free Cash Flow;

Performed nine CTRs in this year’s first quarter (seven in Northwest Shelf (“NWS”) and two in Central Basin Platform (“CBP”)) reducing future overall operating costs and diminishing costly workovers;

Completed and placed on production all four wells of the Company’s NWS Phase I drilling program during the first quarter, with all wells completed on schedule and budget, and collective production results to date meeting or exceeding expectations;

Successfully finished drilling operations on the NWS Phase II drilling program, releasing the rig April 29, 2021, with all three wells expected to be completed on schedule and within budget, and online by the end of May 2021;

During the first quarter, the Company closed on the sale and exchange of certain oil and gas interests in Andrews County, Texas, with Vin Fisher Operating, Inc. (“VFOC”). The effective date of the transaction was January 1, 2021, with Ring receiving a net value consideration in cash of $2.0 million; and

Reaffirmed full year 2021 guidance. Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the significant impact of the severe winter storm across Texas during February, we were pleased with our overall results for the quarter. We were able to generate free cash flow for the sixth consecutive quarter and continued to pay down debt while pursuing our targeted development program that is showing strong results. Our performance in the period was a direct result of the continued dedication of Ring’s employees, and I want to thank all of them for their hard work and tireless efforts as they acted quickly and decisively to return our operations back to substantially pre-storm production levels. This was evidenced by our average net sales of 9,094 Boepd during March 2021, which does not include approximately 200 Boepd associated with the full restoration of certain third-party gas processing facilities damaged during the storm. “Partially offsetting the impact of the winter storm on our first quarter sales volumes was the completion of the four wells included in our NWS Phase I drilling program. We are also pleased with our NWS Phase II drilling program as our drilling operations are finished and all wells are expected to be online by the end of May, including the first well that was placed on production on April 30, 2021. “We believe our focus on operational excellence to steady production levels and control costs, as well as ensuring capital discipline through targeted investment in our highest risk-adjusted return opportunities, will drive increased profitability and sustainability for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders as we continue to generate incremental free cash flow that we will use to further enhance our financial position through additional pay down of debt. We are encouraged by the M&A opportunities we are seeing in the marketplace and are actively evaluating them to potentially grow the business through targeted, accretive asset acquisitions. We have engaged advisors to assist in evaluating and financing these opportunities.” For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.19 per share, which included before tax adjustments of $25.7 million for a non-cash unrealized commodity derivative loss and $0.4 million for share-based compensation. Excluding the estimated after-tax impact of these adjustments, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $160.3 million, or $1.83 per share, which included before tax adjustments of $129.6 million for a non-cash ceiling test impairment primarily due to lower oil pricing, a $15.2 million non-cash unrealized commodity derivative loss, and $2.8 million for share-based compensation. Excluding the estimated after-tax impact of these adjustments and adding back the full valuation against its deferred tax assets of $50.6 million, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $6.5 million, or $0.07 per share. In the first quarter of 2020, Ring reported net income of $43.8 million, or $0.64 per share, which included a $47.1 million non-cash unrealized commodity derivative gain and $0.7 million for share-based compensation. Excluding the estimated after-tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income in the first quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, or $0.11 per share. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA compared to both prior periods was primarily due to lower sales volumes that were partially offset by higher commodity prices. Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $2.9 million compared with $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under “Non-GAAP Information.” Sales Volumes, Prices and Revenues: Sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021 were 7,960 Boe/d (85% oil), or 716,422 Boe, compared to 9,307 Boe/d (86% oil), or 856,271 Boe, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 10,804 Boe/d (87% oil) in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 sales volumes were comprised of 610,121 barrels (“Bbls”) of oil and 637,808 thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas. Sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021 declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to the negative impact of the severe winter storm in February that resulted in the shut-in and deferral of more than 60% of Ring’s production for the majority of the storm with restoration of most of the production taking more than two weeks to complete. Temporary downtime associated with production shut-in of offset wells during the completion operations of the four NWS Phase I wells and the nine CTRs also contributed to lower sequential quarterly sales volumes. Average net sales of 9,094 Boepd (87% oil) during March 2021 does not include approximately 200 Boepd associated with the full restoration of certain third-party gas processing facilities damaged during the storm. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized an average sales price of $58.00 per barrel for crude oil and $6.46 per Mcf for natural gas. Driving the significantly higher natural gas price realization was a spike in natural gas prices during the severe winter storm in February. The combined average realized sales price for the period was $55.14 per Boe, up 54% from $36.61 per Boe for the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 37% from $40.25 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020. The average price differential the Company experienced from WTI posting2 price in the first quarter of 2021 was approximately ($0.37) per barrel of crude oil. Revenues were $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The 26% increase in first quarter 2021 revenues from the fourth quarter 2020 was due to higher realized pricing partially offset by lower sales volumes. Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”): LOE, which includes base lease operating expenses, expense workovers, and facilities maintenance, was $8.2 million, or $11.48 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2021 versus $7.9 million, or $9.19 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $8.4 million, or $8.57 per Boe, for the first quarter of 2020. The severe winter storm in February contributed to the unusual increase in first quarter 2021 LOE per Boe as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower sales volumes coupled with the additional cost of bringing wells back online. Gathering, Transportation and Processing (“GTP”) Costs: GTP costs were $1.31 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021 versus $1.47 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.17 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020. Ad Valorem Taxes: Ad valorem taxes were $1.03 per Boe for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.84 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.82 per Boe for the first quarter of 2020. Production Taxes: Production taxes were $2.59 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.75 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.90 per Boe in first quarter of 2020. As a percent of revenues, production tax remained steady at 5% for all three periods. Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (“DD&A”) and Asset Retirement Obligation Accretion: DD&A was $11.32 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021 versus $13.04 per Boe for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.92 in the first quarter of 2020. Asset retirement obligation accretion was $0.27 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.25 per Boe for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.24 per Boe in the first quarter of 2020. Operating Lease Expense: Operating lease expense was $271,517 for the first quarter of 2021 versus $319,483 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $289,051 in the first quarter of 2020. These expenses are primarily associated with the Company’s office leases. General and Administrative Expenses (“G&A”): G&A, excluding share-based compensation, was $2.6 million, or $3.57 per Boe, versus $4.4 million, or $5.09 per Boe, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million, or $2.40 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2020. The approximate 40% sequential decrease in G&A, excluding share-based compensation, for the first quarter 2021 was primarily associated with higher costs during the fourth quarter for management and personnel changes, severance and non-recurring legal and asset divestiture fees. Derivative (Loss) Gain: In the first quarter of 2021, Ring recorded a loss of $31.6 million on its commodity derivative contracts, including a realized $5.9 million cash commodity derivative loss and an unrealized $25.7 million non-cash commodity derivative loss, largely due to higher quarter-end oil and natural gas prices compared to fourth quarter of 2020. This compared to a net loss of $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $15.2 million was unrealized, and a gain of $50.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, of which $47.1 million was unrealized. In the first quarter of 2021, Ring added the following derivative positions: Average Weighted Avg. Date Entered Into Production Period Instrument Daily Volumes Swap Price Crude Oil - WTI (Bbls) (per Bbl) 01/04/2021 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 250 $47.00 02/04/2021 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 250 $50.05 On March 30, 2021, the Company unwound its remaining gas swaps for Calendar year 2021 and 2022, resulting in the receipt of a cash payment of $581,424 that was recorded in the first quarter of 2021. A full listing of the Company’s current outstanding derivative positions is included in the tables shown later in this release.

Interest Expense: Interest expense, as reported in the income statement, in the first quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million versus $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Contributing to sequential quarterly decrease was a $35.7 million lower daily average balance of borrowings for the first quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter. Income Tax: There was no non-cash income tax benefit or provision recorded in the first quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a non-cash income tax provision of $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. Balance Sheet and Liquidity: Total liquidity increased 14% from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Liquidity at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $46.2 million, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million and $44.5 million of availability under Ring’s revolving bank credit facility. At March 31, 2021, the Company had $305.5 million in borrowings on its revolving credit facility, which has a current borrowing base of $350 million. Ring paid down $7.5 million of debt during the first quarter of 2021, and is targeting further debt reduction in 2021 based on expected additional free cash flow generation as well as potential asset sales during 2021. The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination is underway, and Ring is currently in compliance with all applicable covenants of its revolving credit facility agreement. Capital Expenditures and Asset Transfers: During the first quarter of 2021, the Company finished drilling, completing and placing on production the four wells of its NWS Phase I program. The Company also performed nine CTR projects. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021 were $14.5 million. In addition, during the first quarter of 2021, Ring received net value consideration in cash of $2.0 million from VFOC for the sale and exchange of certain oil and gas interests in Andrews County, Texas. 2021 Capital Investment Program & Sales Volumes Outlook For full year 2021, the Company continues to anticipate total capital spending of $44 million to $48 million, which includes the estimated cost to drill up to six to eight horizontal wells and complete eight to 10 horizontal wells primarily in its NWS asset area. Its full year capital spending outlook includes targeted well reactivations, workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and continuing its successful CTR program in its NWS and Central Basin Platform areas. Also included in the full year estimate is anticipated spending for leasing, contractual drilling obligations and non-operated drilling, completion and capital workovers. Capital expenditures for 2021 will be fully funded by cash on hand and cash from operations, with excess free cash flow allocated to debt reduction. As previously announced, Ring is planning to launch a sales process during the second quarter of 2021 to divest Delaware Basin assets. The Company anticipates using the net proceeds from the potential sale to further reduce its debt position. Supported by its targeted development program and continued execution of its successful CTR initiatives, and despite the negative impact to production resulting from the severe winter storm in February, Ring continues to forecast full year 2021 sales volumes to increase by 2% to 8% higher from full year 2020 average sales volumes of 8,790 Boe/d. 2021 Sales Volumes, Operating Expense and Capital Spending Guidance The guidance for the full year 2021 in the table below represents the Company's current best estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors described below in "Safe Harbor Statement". Full Year 2021 Sales Volumes: Total (Boe/d) 9,000 - 9,500 Operating Expenses: Lifting cost(1) (per Boe) $10.00 - $10.50 Capital Program: Number of new wells drilled 6 - 8 Number of new wells completed 8 - 10 Capital spending(2) (millions) $44 - $48 (1) Lifting cost equals lease operating expenses excluding severance and ad valorem tax divided by the total barrels of oil equivalent sold during the same period. (2) In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well reactivations, workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and continuing the Company's successful CTR program in its Northwest Shelf and Central Basin Platform areas. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing, contractural drilling obligations and non-operated drilling, completion and capital workovers. Conference Call Information

Ring will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2021 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 877-270-2148 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.” International callers may participate by dialing 412-902-6510. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call. About Ring Energy, Inc. Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com. Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company. Contact Information David A. Fowler, Investor Relations

RING ENERGY, INC. Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Oil and Natural Gas Revenues $ 39,502,532 $ 31,351,673 $ 39,570,328 Costs and Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses 8,226,575 7,866,059 8,421,388 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 935,019 1,256,282 1,149,618 Advalorem taxes 737,251 717,766 807,455 Oil and natural gas production taxes 1,852,762 1,497,044 1,870,245 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,108,158 11,162,567 13,682,996 Ceiling test impairment - 129,564,000 - Asset retirement obligation accretion 193,744 212,503 231,962 Operating lease expense 271,517 319,483 289,051 General and administrative expense (including share-based

compensation) 2,912,991 7,164,619 3,035,895 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 23,238,017 159,760,323 29,488,610 Income (Loss) Income from Operations 16,264,515 (128,408,650 ) 10,081,718 Other Income (Expense) Interest income - 1 5 Interest expense (3,741,969 ) (4,658,826 ) (4,248,498 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts (31,588,639 ) (11,534,699 ) 50,420,809 Deposit forfeiture income - 5,500,000 - Net Other Income (Expense) (35,330,608 ) (10,693,524 ) 46,172,316 (Loss) Income Before Tax Provision (19,066,093 ) (139,102,174 ) 56,254,034 (Provision for) Benefit from Income Taxes - (21,152,105 ) (12,449,916 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (19,066,093 ) $ (160,254,279 ) $ 43,804,118 Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (0.19 ) $ (1.83 ) $ 0.64 Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (0.19 ) $ (1.83 ) $ 0.64 Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 99,092,715 87,503,079 67,993,797 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 99,092,715 87,503,079 67,997,092

RING ENERGY, INC. Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Net sales volumes: Oil (Bbls) 610,121 734,548 855,603 Natural gas (Mcf) 637,808 730,337 765,551 Total oil and natural gas (Boe) (1) 716,422 856,271 983,195 % Oil 85 % 86 % 87 % Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 7,960 9,307 10,804 Average realized sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 58.00 $ 40.48 $ 45.16 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 6.46 2.21 1.22 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 55.14 $ 36.61 $ 40.25 Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 11.48 $ 9.19 $ 8.57 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 1.31 1.47 1.17 Ad valorem taxes 1.03 0.84 0.82 Oil and natural gas production taxes 2.59 1.75 1.90 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11.32 13.04 13.92 Asset retirement obligation accretion 0.27 0.25 0.24 Operating lease expense 0.38 0.37 0.29 General and administrative expense (including share-based compensation) 4.07 8.37 3.09 General and administrative expense (excluding share-based compensation) 3.57 5.09 2.40 (1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil and natural gas may differ significantly.

RING ENERGY, INC. Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,700,510 $ 3,578,634 Accounts receivable 20,898,591 14,997,979 Joint interest billing receivable 1,358,129 1,327,262 Derivative receivable 581,424 499,906 Prepaid expenses and other assets 230,909 396,109 Total Current Assets 24,769,563 20,799,890 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties subject to amortization 846,954,510 836,514,815 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 819,789 858,513 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 1,700,460 1,520,890 Total Properties and Equipment 849,474,759 838,894,218 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (208,174,599 ) (200,111,658 ) Net Properties and Equipment 641,300,160 638,782,560 Operating Lease Asset 2,079,443 1,494,399 Properties and Equipment 2,196,321 2,379,348 TOTAL ASSETS $ 670,345,487 $ 663,456,197 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,386,222 $ 32,500,081 Financing lease liability 283,305 295,311 Operating lease liability 719,825 859,017 Derivative liabilities 24,546,980 3,287,328 Total Current Liabilities 66,936,332 36,941,737 Revolving line of credit 305,500,000 313,000,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 50,432 126,857 Operating lease liability, less current portion 1,403,876 635,382 Derivative liabilities 5,277,469 869,273 Asset retirement obligations 15,025,895 17,117,135 Total Liabilities 394,194,004 368,690,384 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 99,275,937 shares and 85,568,287

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 99,276 85,568 Additional paid-in capital 551,389,470 550,951,415 Accumulated deficit (275,337,263 ) (256,271,170 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 276,151,483 294,765,813 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 670,345,487 $ 663,456,197

RING ENERGY, INC. Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (19,066,093 ) $ (160,254,277 ) $ 43,804,118 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,108,158 11,162,567 13,682,996 Ceiling test impairment - 129,564,000 - Accretion expense 193,744 212,503 231,962 Amortization of deferred financing costs 183,027 622,861 189,082 Share-based compensation 355,494 2,807,006 673,795 Shares issued for services - 23,800 - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (1,792,142 ) 21,598,750 12,028,380 Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation 1,792,142 (446,645 ) 421,536 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 31,588,639 11,534,699 (50,420,809 ) Cash (paid) received for derivative settlements, net (5,920,791 ) 3,708,523 3,334,128 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,968,739 ) (1,970,509 ) 6,915,357 Prepaid expenses and retainers 165,200 102,501 3,584,453 Accounts payable 6,293,506 8,845,188 (6,614,029 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (244,461 ) (255,018 ) (293,212 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 15,687,684 27,255,949 27,537,757 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (258,970 ) (127,880 ) (480,048 ) Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (11,898,939 ) (8,871,408 ) (24,463,138 ) Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets (19,461 ) - - Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties 2,000,000 (4,500,000 ) - Purchase of fixed assets subject to depreciation - (55,339 ) - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (10,177,370 ) (13,554,627 ) (24,943,186 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 13,000,000 - - Payments on revolving line of credit (20,500,000 ) (47,000,000 ) - Proceeds form issuance of common stock and warrants 161,269 19,383,131 - Payment of deferred financing costs - (355,049 ) - Reduction of financing lease liabilities (49,707 ) (71,587 ) (67,806 ) Net Cash Used in (Provided by) Investing Activities (7,388,438 ) (28,043,505 ) (67,806 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash (1,878,124 ) (14,342,183 ) 2,526,765 Cash at Beginning of Period 3,578,634 17,920,817 10,004,622 Cash at End of Period $ 1,700,510 $ 3,578,634 $ 12,531,387

RING ENERGY, INC. Financial Commodity Derivative Positions As of May 10, 2021 Average Weighted Avg. Weighted Avg. Weighted Avg. Date Entered Into Production Period Instrument Daily Volumes Put Price Call Price Swap Price Crude Oil - WTI (Bbls) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) 02/25/2020 Calendar year 2021 Costless Collars 1,000 $45.00 $54.75 02/25/2020 Calendar year 2021 Costless Collars 1,000 $45.00 $52.71 02/27/2020 Calendar year 2021 Costless Collars 1,000 $40.00 $55.08 03/02/2020 Calendar year 2021 Costless Collars 1,500 $40.00 $55.35 11/25/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 2,000 $45.37 12/02/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 500 $45.38 12/03/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 500 $45.00 12/04/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 500 $45.40 12/04/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 500 $45.60 12/07/2020 Calendar year 2021 Swaps 500 $45.96 12/04/2020 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 500 $44.22 12/07/2020 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 500 $44.75 12/10/2020 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 500 $44.97 12/17/2020 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 250 $45.98 01/04/2021 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 250 $47.00 02/04/2021 Calendar year 2022 Swaps 250 $50.05 Average Weighted Avg. Weighted Avg. Weighted Avg. Date Entered Into Production Period Instrument Daily Volumes Put Price Call Price Swap Price Natural Gas - Henry Hub (MMBTU) (per MMBTU) (per MMBTU) (per MMBTU) 11/04/2020 Calendar year 2021(1) Swaps 6,000 $2.99 11/04/2020 Calendar year 2022(1) Swaps 5,000 $2.7255 (1) On March 30, 2021, the Company unwound its remaining gas swaps for Calendar year 2021 and 2022, resulting in the receipt of a cash payment of $581,424.

RING ENERGY, INC. Non-GAAP Information Certain financial information included in Ring’s financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow” and “Cash Flow from Operations”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine the Company’s incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income does not include the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, as well an add back of the full valuation against the Company’s deferred tax assets during the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods. Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021

2020 2020 (Unaudited for All Periods) Net (Loss) Income $ (19,066,093 ) $ (160,254,279 ) $ 43,804,118 Share-based compensation 355,494 2,807,006 673,795 Ceiling test write impairment - 129,564,000 - Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 25,667,848 15,243,222 (47,086,681 ) Tax impact of adjusted items(1) - 19,126,056 10,271,172 Adjusted Net Income $ 6,957,249 $ 6,486,005 $ 7,662,404 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 99,092,715 87,503,079 67,997,092 Adjusted Net Income per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, includes adding back the full valuation against the Company's deferred tax assets of $50,553,125.



RING ENERGY, INC. Non-GAAP Information Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations The Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income plus net interest expense, unrealized loss on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization and accretion, asset retirement obligation accretion and share-based compensation. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA (defined above) less net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing cost) and capital expenditures. For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and the lease maintenance costs) and equipment, furniture and fixtures, but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Company management believes that Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of its current operating activities after the impact of accrued capital expenditures and net interest expense and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. There is no commonly accepted definition Free Cash Flow within the industry. Accordingly, Free Cash Flow, as defined and calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to Free Cash Flow or other similarly named non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. While the Company includes net interest expense in the calculation of Free Cash Flow, other mandatory debt service requirements of future payments of principal at maturity (if such debt is not refinanced) are excluded from the calculation of Free Cash Flow. These and other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from Free Cash Flow would reduce cash available for other uses. The following tables present (i) a reconciliation of the Company’s net (loss) income, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and (ii) a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, as both Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are defined by the Company. In addition, a reconciliation of cash flow from operations is presented.



Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited for All Periods) Net (Loss) Income $ (19,066,093 ) $ (160,254,279 ) $ 43,804,118 Interest expense, net 3,741,969 4,658,825 4,437,575 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 25,667,848 15,243,222 (47,086,681 ) Ceiling test impairment - 129,564,000 - Income tax expense (benefit) - 21,152,105 12,449,916 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,108,158 11,162,567 13,682,996 Asset retirement obligation accretion 193,744 212,503 231,962 Share-based compensation 355,494 2,807,006 673,795 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,001,120 $ 24,545,949 $ 28,193,681 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 48 % 78 % 71 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 99,092,715 87,503,079 67,997,092 Adjusted EBITDA per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.28 $ 0.41 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited for All Periods) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,001,120 $ 24,545,949 $ 28,193,681 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (3,558,942 ) (4,035,964 ) (4,248,493 ) Capital expenditures (14,525,436 ) (7,814,361 ) (15,973,186 ) Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties 2,000,000 - - Free Cash Flow $ 2,916,742 $ 12,695,624 $ 7,972,002 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited for All Periods) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 15,687,684 $ 27,255,949 $ 27,537,757 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (245,506 ) (6,722,162 ) (3,592,569 ) Cash Flow from Operations $ 15,442,178 $ 20,533,787 $ 23,945,188 1 A non-GAAP financial measure; see “Non-GAAP Information” later in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. 2 WTI posting price per Bbl of oil is based on NYMEX.



