Ring Energy : Q1 2022 Earnings Corporate Presentation

Ring Energy - Independent Oil & Gas Company

Currently Focused on Conventional Permian Assets in Texas & New Mexico

Deliver competitive and sustainable returns by developing, acquiring, exploring for, and commercializing oil and natural gas resources VITAL TO THE WORLD'S HEALTH AND WELFARE

2021 SEC Proved Reserves1,2 77.8 MMBoe/PV10 $1,332MM

85% Oil

Consistently Generating

Positive Cash Flow for 10 Qtrs.

Q1 2022 Net Sales 8,870 Boe/d (85% Oil)

Gross / Net Acres1 83,604 / 64,380

1. As of December 31, 2021

2. PV-10 is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.

3. As of May 6, 2022

4. Enterprise Value (EV) is market cap plus outstanding debt based on number of shares outstanding at end of Q1 2022

Q1 2022 Highlights

Executing our Strategy

 Sales volumes exceeded the high end of Ring's guidance range of 8,500 to 8,700 Boe/d Q1 2022 Highlights

 Adjusted EBITDA grew 48% over Q4

 Paid down debt by $10.0 million utilizing a portion of Free Cash Flow

 Reduced LTM debt ratio to 2.8x compared to ~ 3.5x at YE 2021

 Increased liquidity to $71.4 million, a 16% increase from YE 2021

 Drilled and placed on production 4 CBP wells and drilled 2 NWS wells with all wells performing above initial expectations

 Delivered cash flow from operations1 of $32.3 million Nearly 60% of the low-priced hedges rolled off December 31, 2021

1. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and cash flow from operations are Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciled in Ring's earnings releases

2. Lifting cost equals lease operating expenses excluding gathering, transportation and processing costs divided by the total barrels of oil equivalent

(6 Mcf = 1 Boe) sold during the same period.

Committed to ESG

Issued Inaugural ESG Report in Q4 2021