Ring Energy : Q4 2021 Earnings Corporate Presentation
03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
www.ringenergy.com
NYSE American: REI
Forward-Looking Statements and
Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Disclosures
Forward -Looking Statements
This Presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of strictly historical facts included in this Presentation constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "project," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," "probably," and "believes" or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's financial position, future revenues, net income, potential evaluations, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different than any future results expressed or implied in those statements. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices or production history; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under the Company's credit facility; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; the Company's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves; any loss of senior management or technical personnel; and the direct and indirect impact on most or all of the foregoing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are described under "Risk Factors" in our 2021 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 16, 2021, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this Presentation are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The financial and operating estimates contained in this presentation represent our reasonable estimates as of the date of this presentation. Neither our independent auditors nor any other third party has examined, reviewed or compiled the projections and, accordingly, none of the foregoing expresses an opinion or other form of assurance with respect thereto. The assumptions upon which the projections are based are described in more detail herein. Some of these assumptions inevitably will not materialize, and unanticipated events may occur that could affect our results. Therefore, our actual results achieved during the periods covered by the estimates will vary from the projected results. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the estimates included herein.
Cautionary Note regarding Hydrocarbon Disclosures
The SEC has generally permitted oil and natural gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are reserve estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions, and certain probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. We use the terms "estimated ultimate recovery," or "EURs," "probable," "possible," and "non-proven" reserves, reserve "potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of reserves potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that the SEC's guidelines prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. Reference to EURs (estimated ultimate recovery) of natural gas and oil includes amounts that are not yet classified as proved reserves under SEC definitions, but that we believe should ultimately be produced and are based on previous operating experience in a given area and publicly available information relating to the operations of producers who are conducting operations in these areas. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized by us. Factors affecting the ultimate recovery of reserves that may be recovered include the scope of our drilling programs, which will be directly affected by capital availability, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of services and equipment, permit expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals and other factors, and actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates. Accordingly, actual quantities that may be recovered from our interests will differ from our estimates and could be significantly less than our targeted recovery rate. In addition, our estimates may change significantly as we receive additional data.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This Presentation includes financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), such as "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "PV-10," "Free Cash Flow," or "FCF," and "Cash Flow from Operations." While management believes that such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. For definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliations to GAAP measures, please see the Appendix.
Ring Energy - Independent Oil & Gas Company
Currently Focused on ConventionalPermian Assets in Texas & New Mexico
Deliver competitive and sustainable returns by developing, acquiring, exploring for, and
commercializing oil and natural gas resources VITAL TO THE WORLD'S HEALTH AND WELFARE
Consistently Generating
Positive Cash Flow
for 9 Qtrs.
2021 Net Sales
8,519 Boe/d (86% Oil)
2021 SEC Proved Reserves1,2
77.8 MMBoe/PV10 $1,332MM
85% Oil
Gross / Net Acres1
83,604 / 64,380
Market Cap
~$368 million3
Enterprise Value
~$658 million3
REI
Closing Price $3.213
52-week range $1.81 - $4.16
REI
Avg. Daily Share
Volume ~2.4 million3
NEW
MEXICO
NWS
Core Areas
CBP
DB
Non-Core
Area
"NWS" North West Shelf
"CBP" Central Basin Platform
"DB" Delaware Basin
1. As of December 31, 2021
2.
PV-10 is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure.
3.
As of March 16, 2022
Grew net sales by 11% compared to Q3
Adjusted EBITDA grew 21% over Q3
Paid down debt by $5.0 million utilizing a portion of Free Cash Flow
Completed and placed on production 2 Phase IV wells (1 NWS & 1 CBP) on time and within budget
Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million
Nearly 60% of the low-priced hedges rolled off December 31, 2021
1. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciled in Ring's earnings releases
2. Lifting cost equals lease operating expenses excluding gathering, transportation and processing costs divided by the total barrels of oil equivalent
Q4 2021 Highlights
Executing our Strategy
Q4 2021 Highlights
$24.1 MM
$9.31 MM
Net Income
Free Cash Flow
$24.01 MM
$5.0 MM
Adjusted EBITDA
Debt Repayment
9,153 Boe/d
$9.122
(85% oil)
Lifting cost per Boe
Net Sales per day
(6 Mcf = 1 Boe) sold during the same period.
SEC Proved Reserves1
Year-End 2021
Net
2
2021 SEC Pricing
Summary
Reserve Category
Net Oil,
Net Gas,
Net
Capex,
PV-10 ,
MBbl
MMcf
MBOE
$MM
$MM
Oil/$Bbl
Gas $/Mmbtu
$63.04
$3.598
PD
36,821
39,749
43,446
$31
$795
1P
PUD
29,018
32,025
34,355
$288
$538
TOTAL
65,839
71,774
77,801
$320
$1,332
Reserves by Category (%)
Reserves by PV10 ($MM)
PUD
PD
PUD
PD
44%
40%
56%
60%
1)
Based on Cawley, Gillespie & Associates Final YE20 SEC Proved Reserve report
2)
PV10 is reconciled in Non-GAAP disclosure
Reserves by Product
Gas
15%
Oil
85%
