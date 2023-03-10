Ring Energy : Q4 2022 Earnings Corporate Presentation
Value Focused Proven Strategy
Supporting Sustainable Returns
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Added Size & Scale - accretive acquisition of Stronghold assets
Closed on August 31, 2022
Delivered Record Results1- net sales, cash flow from operations, and Adj. EBITDA
2022 year-over-year increases of 45%, 149% and 134%, respectively
Consistently Generating Free Cash Flow1 - for more than 3 years
Company has generated FCF for 13 consecutive quarters, 2022 year-over-year increase of 70%
Focused on Improving Balance Sheet - reduced leverage ratio2 and increased liquidity
Year-end 2022 leverage decreased by almost 2 full turns to ~1.56x and increased liquidity year-over-year by 205%
Increased Proved Reserves3 to 138.1 million barrels of oil equivalent
2022 year-over-year increase of 78%
Continue Value Focused Proven Strategy…creating sustainable returns to shareholders
Long-term goal - position Company to return capital to shareholders
Focused On Delivering Competitive And Sustainable Returns By Developing, Acquiring, Exploring For, And
Commercializing Oil And Natural Gas Resources Vital To The World's Health And Welfare
Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations are Non-GAAP financial measures.
Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as per credit agreement
per credit agreement
Independent Oil & Gas Company
Focused on Conventional Permian Assets in Texas
Generated Free Cash Flow for 13 Consecutive Quarters
Q4 2022 Net Sales
17,856 Boe/d
Highly oil weighted
68% oil 17% gas 15% NGL
2022 SEC Proved Reserves1,2
138.1 MMBoe/PV10 $2,774MM
Proved Developed 65%
Gross / Net Acres3Permian Basin
124,216 / 102,174
400+ Proved Locations
Reduced Leverage4
YE 2022 ~1.56x
Source: EIA
Reserves as of 1/1/23 utilizing SEC prices, YE 2022 SEC Pricing Oil $90.15 per bbl Gas $6.358 per Mcf
PV-10is a Non-GAAP financial measure.
Includes all locations operated and non-operated across "PDNP" and "PUD" reserve categories and project types
Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as per credit agreement.
Corporate Strategy
Value Focused for Sustainable Returns
Attract and Retain Highly Qualified People
✓Successfully attracting key personnel with <3% attrition rates while decreasing G&A per Boe
Pursue Operational Excellence with a Sense of Urgency
✓Safely set record production with increased efficiency and environmental stewardship
Invest in High-Margin, High RoR Projects
✓Increased ROCE1 to over 20% in 2022
Focus on FCF2 and Strengthen Balance Sheet
✓Multi-year generation of FCF while reducing leverage3 to ~1.56x and increasing liquidity4 205%
Pursue Strategic A&D to Lower Breakeven Costs
✓Closed transformational acquisition that led to improved metrics
We define ROCE as the return on capital employed.
ROCE and FCF are non-GAAP financial measures.
3.
Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as per credit agreement.
