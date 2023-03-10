Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ring Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REI   US76680V1089

RING ENERGY, INC.

(REI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49:38 2023-03-10 am EST
1.910 USD   -4.02%
10:05aRing Energy : Q4 2022 Earnings Corporate Presentation
PU
08:08aSVB Financial Selloff, Payrolls Anticipation Leave Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell
MT
03/09Ring Energy : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ring Energy : Q4 2022 Earnings Corporate Presentation

03/10/2023 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VALUE FOCUSED

PROVEN STRATEGY

www.ringenergy.com

NYSE American: REI

Forward-Looking Statements and

Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Disclosures

Forward -Looking Statements

This Presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of strictly historical facts included in this Presentation constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "project," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," "probably," and "believes" or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits to the Company and its stockholders from the acquisition of oil and gas properties (the "Stronghold Acquisition") from Stronghold Energy II Operating, LLC and its affiliates; and the Company's financial position, future revenues, net income, potential evaluations, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different than any future results expressed or implied in those statements. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully integrate the oil and gas properties acquired in the Stronghold Acquisition; declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices or production history; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to the level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under the Company's credit facility; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; the Company's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves; any loss of senior management or technical personnel; and the direct and indirect impact on most or all of the foregoing due to the COVID-19 pandemic or future variants. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are described under "Risk Factors" in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 9, 2023 and the Company's other SEC filings. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this Presentation are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The financial and operating estimates contained in this Presentation represent our reasonable estimates as of the date of this Presentation. Neither our independent auditors nor any other third party has examined, reviewed or compiled the projections and, accordingly, none of the foregoing expresses an opinion or other form of assurance with respect thereto. The assumptions upon which the projections are based are described in more detail herein. Some of these assumptions inevitably will not materialize, and unanticipated events may occur that could affect our results. Therefore, our actual results achieved during the periods covered by the estimates will vary from the projected results. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the estimates included herein.

Cautionary Note regarding Hydrocarbon Disclosures

The SEC has generally permitted oil and natural gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are reserve estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions, and certain probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. We use the terms "estimated ultimate recovery," or "EURs," "probable," "possible," and "non-proven" reserves, reserve "potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of reserves potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that the SEC's guidelines prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. Reference to EURs of oil and natural gas includes amounts that are not yet classified as proved reserves under SEC definitions, but that we believe should ultimately be produced and are based on previous operating experience in a given area and publicly available information relating to the operations of producers who are conducting operations in these areas. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized by us. Factors affecting the ultimate recovery of reserves that may be recovered include the scope of our drilling programs, which will be directly affected by capital availability, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of services and equipment, permit expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals and other factors, and actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates. Accordingly, actual quantities that may be recovered from our interests will differ from our estimates and could be significantly less than our targeted recovery rate. In addition, our estimates may change significantly as we receive additional data.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This Presentation includes financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), such as "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "PV-10," "Free Cash Flow," or "FCF," "Cash Flow from Operations," "Return on Capital Employed" or "ROCE" and "Leverage." While management believes that such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in

accordance with GAAP. For definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliations to GAAP measures, please see the Appendix.

2

www.ringenergy.com NYSE American: REI

Value Focused Proven Strategy

Supporting Sustainable Returns

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Added Size & Scale - accretive acquisition of Stronghold assets

Closed on August 31, 2022

Delivered Record Results1 - net sales, cash flow from operations, and Adj. EBITDA

2022 year-over-year increases of 45%, 149% and 134%, respectively

Consistently Generating Free Cash Flow1 - for more than 3 years

Company has generated FCF for 13 consecutive quarters, 2022 year-over-year increase of 70%

Focused on Improving Balance Sheet - reduced leverage ratio2 and increased liquidity

Year-end 2022 leverage decreased by almost 2 full turns to ~1.56x and increased liquidity year-over-year by 205%

Increased Proved Reserves3 to 138.1 million barrels of oil equivalent

2022 year-over-year increase of 78%

Continue Value Focused Proven Strategy…creating sustainable returns to shareholders

Long-term goal - position Company to return capital to shareholders

Focused On Delivering Competitive And Sustainable Returns By Developing, Acquiring, Exploring For, And

Commercializing Oil And Natural Gas Resources Vital To The World's Health And Welfare

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow from Operations are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measures
  2. Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as

per credit agreement

www.ringenergy.com

NYSE American: REI

3. Reserves as of 1/1/23 utilizing SEC prices, YE 2022 SEC Pricing Oil $90.15 per bbl and Gas $6.358 per Mcf

3

Independent Oil & Gas Company

Focused on Conventional Permian Assets in Texas

Generated Free Cash Flow for 13 Consecutive Quarters

Q4 2022 Net Sales

17,856 Boe/d

Highly oil weighted

68% oil 17% gas 15% NGL

2022 SEC Proved Reserves1,2

138.1 MMBoe/PV10 $2,774MM

Proved Developed 65%

Gross / Net Acres3 Permian Basin

124,216 / 102,174

400+ Proved Locations

Reduced Leverage4

YE 2022 ~1.56x

Source: EIA

  1. Reserves as of 1/1/23 utilizing SEC prices, YE 2022 SEC Pricing Oil $90.15 per bbl Gas $6.358 per Mcf
  2. PV-10is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure
  3. Includes all locations operated and non-operated across "PDNP" and "PUD" reserve categories and project types

4. Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as per

www.ringenergy.com

NYSE American: REI

credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure

4

Corporate Strategy

Value Focused for Sustainable Returns

Attract and Retain Highly Qualified People

Successfully attracting key personnel with <3% attrition rates while decreasing G&A per Boe

Pursue Operational Excellence with a Sense of Urgency

Safely set record production with increased efficiency and environmental stewardship

Invest in High-Margin, High RoR Projects

Increased ROCE1 to over 20% in 2022

Focus on FCF2 and Strengthen Balance Sheet

Multi-year generation of FCF while reducing leverage3 to ~1.56x and increasing liquidity4 205%

Pursue Strategic A&D to Lower Breakeven Costs

Closed transformational acquisition that led to improved metrics

  1. We define ROCE as the return on capital employed.
  2. ROCE and FCF are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

3.

Leverage ratio based on annualized third & fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for the pro-forma effects of the Stronghold acquisition from the beginning of the quarters as per credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP

www.ringenergy.com

NYSE American: REI

financial measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP measure

5

4.

Liquidity is defined as cash on hand and available borrowings under the Company's RBL

Disclaimer

Ring Energy Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:04:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RING ENERGY, INC.
10:05aRing Energy : Q4 2022 Earnings Corporate Presentation
PU
08:08aSVB Financial Selloff, Payrolls Anticipation Leave Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
03/09Ring Energy : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09Ring Energy Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
03/09Ring Energy, Inc. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/09Ring Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Earnings Flash (REI) RING ENERGY Posts Q4 EPS $0.13, vs. Street Est of $0.15
MT
03/09Ring Energy Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Nearly 80% Incr..
AQ
03/09Ring Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/09Ring Energy, Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for the First Quarter of 2023 and for the Ful..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RING ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 429 M - -
Net income 2023 179 M - -
Net Debt 2023 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart RING ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ring Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RING ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,99 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 302%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul D. McKinney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Fowler President
Travis T. Thomas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alexander Dyes Executive VP-Engineering & Corporate Strategy
Marinos Baghdati Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RING ENERGY, INC.-19.11%347
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.57%306 040
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.33%128 959
CNOOC LIMITED22.65%74 168
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.21%67 588
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.51%63 351