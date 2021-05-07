|
Ring Energy : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
Estimated average burden
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
03/24/2021
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RING ENERGY, INC. [ REI]
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
X
|
Officer (give title below)
|
Other (specify below)
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
Common Stock
|
150,000(1)
|
D
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
|
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
Date Exercisable
|
Expiration Date
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
1. Reflects restricted stock units vesting over a period of three years beginning October 26, 2020.
|
Remarks:
|
See Exhibit 24.1 - Power of Attorney
|
/s/ Travis Thomas
|
05/06/2021
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
|
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Ring Energy Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:23:49 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about RING ENERGY, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
129 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
14,5 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|43,6x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
216 M
216 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|1,67x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|41
|Free-Float
|58,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RING ENERGY, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
|
3,24 $
|Last Close Price
|
2,18 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
59,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
48,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
37,6%