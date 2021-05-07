Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ring Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REI   US76680V1089

RING ENERGY, INC.

(REI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ring Energy : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

05/07/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Thomas Travis
(Last) (First) (Middle)
310 WESTMINSTER DRIVE
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77024
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
03/24/2021 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RING ENERGY, INC. [ REI]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 150,000(1) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. Reflects restricted stock units vesting over a period of three years beginning October 26, 2020.
Remarks:
See Exhibit 24.1 - Power of Attorney
/s/ Travis Thomas 05/06/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Ring Energy Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RING ENERGY, INC.
03:25aRING ENERGY  : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
PU
05/03Ring Energy Provides Guidance on First Quarter 2021 Debt Reduction, Drilling ..
GL
04/15RING ENERGY, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
04/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Falling Amid Firmer Crude Oil Prices
MT
04/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Falling as Crude Oil Weakens
MT
04/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
04/14RING ENERGY  : Initiates Next Phase of Northwest Shelf Drilling Program
MT
04/14Ring Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Drilling Program
GL
03/26RING ENERGY, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
03/26RING ENERGY, INC.  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 M - -
Net income 2021 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 M 216 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart RING ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ring Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RING ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,24 $
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul D. McKinney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Travis T. Thomas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Alexander Dyes Executive VP-Engineering & Corporate Strategy
Marinos Baghdati Executive Vice President-Operations
Hollie Lamb Vice President-Compliance & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RING ENERGY, INC.240.96%216
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.28%74 812
CNOOC LIMITED20.33%48 499
EOG RESOURCES, INC.54.36%44 772
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.30%40 090
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.24%38 546