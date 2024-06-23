Ring Shine Textiles Limited is a Bangladesh-based textile company. The Company is engaged in spinning of acrylic based yarn, manufacturing, and marketing of gray and finished fleece fabrics of various qualities and different types and qualities of dyed yarn. The Company provides various types of dyed yarn, including synthetic yarn, Worsted spun yarn, natural yarn, blend yarn, and environment friendly yarn. Its synthetic yarn includes acrylic, viscose, nylon, and spun polyester sewing thread. Its blend yarn includes cotton blends, wool blends, fancy yarn, and polyester blends. The Companyâs fabric products include basic fabric types, all over print fabric, and active ware functional fabric. Its basic fabric types include single jersey, fleece, terry, interlock, pique, velour, mesh, and rib. The all over print fabric includes disperse print and pigment print. Its active ware functional fabric includes anti-microbial finish, water absorbent quick dry, and water repellent finish.