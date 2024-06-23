Ring Shine Textiles Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was BDT 257.71 million compared to BDT 394.62 million a year ago. Net loss was BDT 277.23 million compared to BDT 192.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was BDT 0.55 compared to BDT 0.76 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was BDT 530.24 million compared to BDT 967.51 million a year ago. Net loss was BDT 707.44 million compared to BDT 378.12 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was BDT 1.41 compared to BDT 0.76 a year ago.