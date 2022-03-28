Log in
    RNG   US76680R2067

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
CRN® Honors RingCentral® With A 5-Star Rating for Its Outstanding Partner Program and Awards Its Channel Sales Leader

03/28/2022 | 10:05am EDT
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide for the seventh consecutive year. CRN also recently awarded RingCentral’s SVP of Global Channel Sales, Zane Long, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list for the sixth consecutive year.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best and go above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

RingCentral’s noteworthy Partner Program has one guiding tenet: make it easy for partners to work with RingCentral. It starts by eliminating channel conflict, a priority of its program since day one, with Channel Harmony®. RingCentral is committed to listening and adapting, taking feedback, and turning it into action for partners.

“We’re so proud of the part we continue to play in supporting our partners and powering today’s work-from-anywhere world,” said RingCentral’s SVP of Global Channel Sales, Zane Long. “Thank you to CRN and thank you to our partners for their continued support. Our Channel Harmony program has been a great success and is designed to keep the focus on what matters most – solving customers’ communications pain points with RingCentral.”

Additionally, CRN also recently named Zane Long to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list for the sixth consecutive year. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top influential IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership with their strategies, programs, and partnerships.

Under Long’s leadership, RingCentral has driven consistent growth in global channel partner bookings, with RingCentral’s channel business reaching over $684 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), up 47% year-over-year in Q4'21.

“To be included in such a prestigious guide for seven years in a row is a huge testament to Zane Long’s leadership at RingCentral, as he continues to make our channel program best-in-class,” said Carson Hostetter, RingCentral’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our channel community is a key part of our growth and success, and we are grateful for their partnership in helping customers around the world achieve new heights by moving to our cloud communications solutions.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®,  the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

Follow RingCentral: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
