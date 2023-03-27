Advanced search
    RNG   US76680R2067

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-24 pm EDT
26.86 USD   -1.40%
08:10aRingCentral Introduces Next-Gen Communication Solution for Frontline Workers
BU
08:05aIntroducing Ringsense By Ringcentral : A Ground-Breaking AI Platform for Enhanced Business Communications
BU
03/24Rosenblatt Initiates RingCentral at Buy With $35 Price Target
MT
Introducing RingSense by RingCentral: A Ground-Breaking AI Platform for Enhanced Business Communications

03/27/2023
RingSense for Sales, the first offering in the RingSense Artificial Intelligence portfolio, empowers sellers with guidance and coaching to enhance sales productivity

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of RingSense™, a ground-breaking AI platform that brings the power of conversation intelligence to business communications and collaboration. Leveraging generative AI, RingSense enables organizations to turn their conversation data into powerful insights that will unlock productivity and drive business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005272/en/

"Today marks an important step forward in our journey. Generative AI is a game-changing technology that will fundamentally transform communications and collaboration. Natural language, and voice in particular, has always been a universal interface for information, intent, and emotion that has been largely untapped," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO, RingCentral. “Now with RingSense, we have the opportunity to inject cutting-edge AI across the entire RingCentral portfolio and make communications a powerful resource for businesses to unlock new potential and quickly extract meaningful information and insights.”

Over the last few years, RingCentral has developed a rich set of AI models that delivers conversational speech analysis and emotional sentiment recognition to the RingCentral platform. Last year, RingCentral rolled out numerous AI-powered video meetings capabilities and was first to market with Advanced Meeting Insights and Summaries, which uses AI to enable a user to quickly catch up on a missed meeting or use the tool for automated note taking.

Unlocking Insights for Revenue Optimization: RingSense for Sales

RingSense for Sales, the first offering in the RingSense AI portfolio, analyzes interactions among salespeople and their prospects to surface key insights and performance measures, helping them increase their sales efficiency. It provides sales leaders with insights to help them better train, mentor, and drive their teams to greater levels of success.

"RingSense for Sales gives every salesperson and every sales manager superpowers to help them close more deals, faster. It senses critical needs and enhances the salesperson’s ability to close a deal, by extracting insights from conversations, and automating meeting notes, while providing coaching, analysis, and recommendations for next best actions," added Shmunis.

Key capabilities of RingSense for Sales include:

  • Automated follow-ups to drive productivity: AI-driven interaction summaries, notes, and follow-ups are automatically loaded into a CRM or productivity suite, increasing disposition and facilitating better management of customer interactions.
  • AI-generated summary scoring: Interaction-level scoring and reporting helps managers prioritize conversations that need the most attention without sifting through conversations manually.
  • Integrations with 3rd party apps: Integrates with leading CRMs (including Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zoho); calendar applications (Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook), and call and video meeting providers.
  • Ability to track keywords and phrases (trackers): Enables teams to track keywords and phrases, such as competitor names or product features, and adjust or fine-tune the trackers. Also, the AI can focus on the concepts that are relevant to the organization, not just the words.

Taking an Open Platform Approach to AI

In addition to RingSense for Sales, RingCentral is introducing AI APIs that give developers and customers access to their own data from RingCentral, enabling them to extract transcriptions, summarizations, sentiment analysis, and interaction analysis for voice, video, and chat. This will allow users to leverage their data to gain deeper insights into all of their customer interactions, regardless of platform – leading to higher customer retention. RingCentral has a robust open platform with more than 85,000 registered developers, 500 APIs, and 350 third party applications in its app gallery. Developers and customers can use RingCentral APIs to apply a highly composable approach to building public or private applications or integrations.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is the fuel that will fundamentally transform how we think about digital transformation today. The era of deploying enterprise AI in isolation, while wrestling with outcome uncertainty is over,” said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “RingCentral has created an enterprise-grade AI with a results-based design. Last year, they embedded this unique AI into their MVP platform to help make employees more productive. Now, with RingSense, they've taken it to a whole new level by focusing on bespoke use cases the industry truly needs."

RingSense for Sales and AI APIs are available as an open beta. More information can be found at https://www.ringcentral.com/ringsense.html and https://developers.ringcentral.com/guide/ai.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers businesses with AI-powered conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to gain insights and accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral MVP, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
