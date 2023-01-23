RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-349-0093 from the United States or 1-412-317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on February 22, 2023, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10174186. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

