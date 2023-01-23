Advanced search
RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
37.96 USD   +4.31%
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

01/23/2023 | 01:31pm EST
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-349-0093 from the United States or 1-412-317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on February 22, 2023, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10174186. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®,  the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

© 2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


All news about RINGCENTRAL, INC.
01:31pRingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
01/20Ringcentral, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/20RingCentral, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Michelle McKenna as a Member of the Boar..
CI
01/18North American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3-
DJ
01/17Piper Sandler Downgrades RingCentral to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target is $39
MT
01/06Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on RingCentral to $60 From $80, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
01/05RingCentral to Provide Cloud-based Communication Service to MegaCorp Logistics
MT
01/05MegaCorp Logistics Taps RingCentral® for Best-in-Class Voice Capabilities to Support Se..
BU
01/05MegaCorp Logistics Taps RingCentral, Inc. for Best-In-Class Voice Capabilities to Suppo..
CI
2022Jefferies Cuts RingCentral Price Target to $50 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 991 M - -
Net income 2022 -677 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 494 M 3 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 919
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Katibeh Vice President-Global Technology Planning
Sonalee Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Anil Goel Vice President-Engineering & General Manager-India
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.2.80%3 494
ORACLE CORPORATION6.74%235 248
SAP SE10.99%135 037
SERVICENOW INC.13.79%89 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.9.99%36 749
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.1.02%18 139