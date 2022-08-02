RingCentral : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
08/02/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
RingCentral Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
Q2'22 results exceed high end of guidance across key metrics
Raises 2022 operating margin outlook; Maintains 2022 revenue outlook
Belmont, Calif. - August 2, 2022 - RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
•Total revenue increased 28% year over year to $487 million.
•Subscriptions revenue increased 32% year over year to $463 million.
•Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 31% year over year to $2.0 billion.
•Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 38% year over year to $1.2 billion.
•Net cash provided by operating activities was $51 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $29 million. Free cash flow represented 6.0% as a percent of total revenue, up 220 basis points year over year.
"Our second quarter key metrics exceeded the high end of our guidance range and demonstrated our consistent execution," said Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral's founder, chairman and CEO. "We continue to see the benefits of scale, with solid top line contributions complemented by increasing bottom line profitability. The market opportunity in front of us is large, and customers continue to gravitate to RingCentral because of our industry leading UCaaS and integrated CCaaS solution, proven reliability and broad geographic reach."
"We achieved a record quarterly non-GAAP operating margin," said Sonalee Parekh, RingCentral's CFO. "This showcases our ability to drive strong growth while increasing profitability. All while providing our customers with a leading product and a strong ROI."
Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022
•Revenue: Total revenue was $487 million for the second quarter of 2022, up from $379 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing 28% growth. Adjusted for constant currency, total revenue rose 30%. Subscriptions revenue of $463 million increased 32% year over year. Adjusted for constant currency, subscriptions revenue rose 33%.
•Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss was ($108) million, compared to ($73) million in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP operating income was $55 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $39 million in the same period last year.
•Net Income (Loss) Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was ($1.68), compared to ($1.22) in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher amortization of acquired intangibles, and mark-to-market losses associated with investments. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.45, compared to $0.32 per share in the same period last year. The second quarters of 2022 and 2021 reflected an approximately 22.5% non-GAAP tax rate. There were no material cashtaxes given our net operating loss carryforwards.
•Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $306 million. Our cash balance reflects $25 million in cash paid for the share repurchases under the plan announced in December 2021.
Financial Outlook
Full Year 2022 Guidance:
•Maintaining subscriptions revenue range of $1.882 to $1.898 billion, representing annual growth of 27% to 28%.
•Maintaining total revenue range of $1.990 to $2.015 billion. This represents annual growth of 25% to 26%.
•GAAP operating margin range of (19.2%) to (18.3%) compared to the prior range of (20.1%) to (19.0%).
•Raising non-GAAP operating margin to 12.0%. This is up from our prior outlook of 11.5%.
•Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
•Raising non-GAAP EPS to $1.91 to $1.95 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares. This is up from our prior range of $1.83 to $1.87 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares.
•Share-based compensation range of $415 to $425 million. As a percent of revenue, this represents over 250 basis points of improvement at the midpoint versus last year.
•Amortization of acquired intangibles of $173 million, third-party relocation and other costs of $19 million, and acquisition related and other matters of $4 million.
Third Quarter 2022 Guidance:
•Subscriptions revenue range of $473.5 to $476.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 23% to 24%.
•Total revenue range of $500.0 to $504.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 21% to 22%.
•GAAP operating margin range of (18.3%) to (17.1%).
•Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.5%.
•Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
•Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 to $0.51 based on 96 to 97 million fully diluted shares.
•Share-based compensation range of $105 to $110 million.
•Amortization of acquired intangibles of $44 million.
Additional Highlights
•Announced the launch of 'Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral' in Germany. This enables RingCentral's flagship offering RingCentral Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) with Vodafone's mobility and 5G capabilities. The solution gives companies more choice, flexibility and simplicity in how their employees communicate and collaborate - in the office, at home or on the go.
•Announced an expansion of the RingCentral Rooms hardware ecosystem and associated feature enhancements. With return to office becoming a focus for many organizations, 76% of respondents in a recent survey reported that technological improvements and upgrades to conference rooms is a key priority.
•Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost Radar™: North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market, 2021. Frost & Sullivan highlighted RingCentral's strong position in North America by leveraging creative partnerships. RingCentral's unwavering commitment to innovation and comprehensive-yet tiered service bundles were also highlighted.
•Comparably recognized RingCentral's CEO Vlad Shmunis as a top ten Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Additionally, the company earned a top 10 ranking for Best Leadership Team and Best Company for Career Growth.
For a reconciliation of our forecasted non-GAAP operating margin, see "Reconciliation of Forecasted Operating Margin GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." We have not reconciled our forecasted non-GAAP EPS to its respective forecasted GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on it. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP EPS because of the inherent uncertainty and complexity involved in forecasting the intercompany
remeasurement gain (loss), gain (loss) associated with investments, gain (loss) on early debt conversions, and provision (benefit) from income taxes, which could be significant reconciling items between the non-GAAP and respective GAAP measures. The intercompany remeasurement gain (loss) is affected by the movement in various exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar, which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) associated with investments as it is based on future share prices, which are difficult to predict and subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) on debt early conversions as it is based on future conversion requests, future share prices, and interest rates, which are difficult to predict and are subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP tax rates as we do not forecast discrete tax items as they are difficult to predict. The provision (benefit) from income taxes, excluding discrete items, is expected to have an immaterial impact to our GAAP EPS. We utilized a projected long-term tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision. For fiscal 2022, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 22.5%. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference Call Details:
•What: RingCentral financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2022.
•When: Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 2:00PM PT (5:00PM ET).
•Dial-in: 1-888-349-0093 from the United States; 1-412-317-5201 internationally
•Webcast:RingCentral Q2 2022 Earnings Webcast(live and replay).
•Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM ET on August 9, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10168368.
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial results, our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, the results of the pace of our innovation and our partner networks, and our ability to execute and lead in the UCaaS digital transformation market, our expectations around the demand for our products and the growth of the markets in which we compete. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic relationships; our expectations regarding our strategic acquisitions; our ability to grow at our expected rate of growth; our ability to
add and retain larger and enterprise customers and enter new geographies and markets; our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our services, including RingCentral MVP™, and RingCentral Video®; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to enter into and maintain relationships with resellers, carriers, channel partners and strategic partners; our ability to successfully and timely integrate, and realize the benefits of any significant acquisition we may make; our ability to manage our expenses and growth; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to RingCentral as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our reported financial results and financial outlook include certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Non-GAAP free cash flow, and constant currency revenue. Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP subscriptions gross profit divided by GAAP subscriptions revenue. Non-GAAP other gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP other gross profit divided by GAAP other revenue. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation which includes related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles, third-party relocation and other costs tied to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and acquisition related and other matters including transaction costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related retention payments, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations and certain litigation related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by total GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation which includes related employer payroll taxes, intercompany remeasurement gains or losses, acquisition related and other matters, amortization of acquired intangibles, third-party relocation and other costs tied to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, non-cash interest expense associated with amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, gain (loss) associated with investments, loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments.
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding include the impact on shares used in per share calculations of our outstanding capped call transactions. Our outstanding capped call transactions are anti-dilutive in GAAP earnings per share but are expected to mitigate the dilutive effect of our convertible notes and therefore are included in the calculations of non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding.
Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and cash paid for strategic partnerships. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash.
We have included Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Non-GAAP free cash flow and constant currency revenue in this press release because they are key measures used by us to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses and cash flow items in calculating Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-
GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, and Non-GAAP free cash flow provide useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.
The Company has provided certain revenue related information adjusted for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how the Company's underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the average exchange rate prevailing for the quarter being compared to for growth rate calculations presented, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during that period.
Although Non-GAAP subscriptions gross margin, Non-GAAP other gross margin, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, Non-GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Non-GAAP free cash flow and constant currency revenue are frequently used by investors in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered alongside other financial performance measures.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.
Other Measures
Our reported results also include our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions and net monthly subscriptions dollar retention. We define our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions as our monthly recurring subscriptions multiplied by 12. Our monthly recurring subscriptions equal the monthly value of all customer recurring charges contracted at the end of a given month. We believe this metric is a leading indicator of our anticipated subscriptions revenue. We calculate mid-market and enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $25,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We calculate enterprise annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions in the same manner as we calculate our annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions, except that only customer subscriptions from customers generating $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue are included. We define our Net Monthly Subscription Dollar Retention Rate as (i) one plus (ii) the quotient of Dollar Net Change divided by Average Monthly Recurring Subscriptions.We calculate dollar net change as the quotient of (i) the difference of our monthly recurring subscriptions at the end of a period minus our monthly recurring subscriptions at the beginning of a period minus our monthly recurring subscriptions at the end of the period from new customers we added during the period, (ii) all divided by the number of months in the period. We define our average monthly recurring subscriptions as the average of the monthly recurring subscriptions at the beginning and end of the measurement period.
Investor Relations Contact:
Will Wong, RingCentral
ir@ringcentral.com
Media Contact:
Brett Smith, RingCentral
brett.smith@ringcentral.com
TABLE 1
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
306,497
$
267,162
Accounts receivable, net
253,571
232,842
Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs
126,854
102,572
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,376
48,165
Total current assets
739,298
650,741
Property and equipment, net
178,240
166,910
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,515
47,294
Long-term investments
113,220
210,445
Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs, non-current
758,687
723,448
Goodwill
53,780
55,490
Acquired intangibles, net
628,559
716,606
Other assets
7,122
8,105
Total assets
$
2,519,421
$
2,579,039
Liabilities, Temporary Equity, and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
96,647
$
70,022
Accrued liabilities
318,272
279,798
Deferred revenue
207,044
176,450
Total current liabilities
621,963
526,270
Convertible senior notes, net
1,636,175
1,398,489
Operating lease liabilities
25,436
31,812
Other long-term liabilities
74,087
84,052
Total liabilities
2,357,661
2,040,623
Temporary equity
Series A convertible preferred stock
199,449
199,449
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
9
9
Additional paid-in capital
937,119
1,086,870
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,600)
644
Accumulated deficit
(965,217)
(748,556)
Total stockholders' equity
$
(37,689)
$
338,967
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity
$
2,519,421
$
2,579,039
TABLE 2
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Subscriptions
$
462,984
$
351,203
$
902,911
$
676,426
Other
23,912
28,070
51,641
55,203
Total revenues
486,896
379,273
954,552
731,629
Cost of revenues
Subscriptions
131,022
79,243
260,711
152,490
Other
27,168
25,680
52,953
49,414
Total cost of revenues
158,190
104,923
313,664
201,904
Gross profit
328,706
274,350
640,888
529,725
Operating expenses
Research and development
96,518
76,161
186,792
138,837
Sales and marketing
265,398
203,398
519,853
382,647
General and administrative
74,554
68,172
145,549
123,633
Total operating expenses
436,470
347,731
852,194
645,117
Loss from operations
(107,764)
(73,381)
(211,306)
(115,392)
Other income (expense), net
Interest expense
(1,203)
(15,942)
(2,435)
(32,220)
Other income (expense)
(49,500)
(21,223)
(94,719)
37,320
Other income (expense), net
(50,703)
(37,165)
(97,154)
5,100
Loss before income taxes
(158,467)
(110,546)
(308,460)
(110,292)
Provision for income taxes
1,048
410
2,027
850
Net loss
$
(159,515)
$
(110,956)
$
(310,487)
$
(111,142)
Net loss per common share
Basic and diluted
$
(1.68)
$
(1.22)
$
(3.27)
$
(1.22)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share
Basic and diluted
95,130
91,181
94,854
90,909
TABLE 3
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(310,487)
$
(111,142)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
122,201
50,724
Share-based compensation
198,119
150,323
Amortization of deferred and prepaid sales commission costs
50,068
33,398
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,232
32,082
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
1,736
Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
-
(10,131)
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
9,857
8,778
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments
98,045
(34,361)
Provision for bad debt
7,103
3,743
Other
1,736
70
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(27,832)
(26,589)
Deferred and prepaid sales commission costs
(108,349)
(86,378)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,984)
6,562
Accounts payable
28,494
3,490
Accrued and other liabilities
20,147
24,912
Deferred revenue
30,594
23,359
Operating lease liabilities
(10,271)
(9,105)
Net cash provided by operating activities
109,673
61,471
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,489)
(14,385)
Capitalized internal-use software
(26,232)
(19,600)
Purchases of intangible assets and long-term investments
(3,990)
(9,623)
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,711)
(43,608)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments for repurchase or redemption of convertible senior notes
-
(333,632)
Payments for repurchase of common stock
(25,004)
-
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock plans
10,889
18,857
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(3,182)
(11,566)
Payment for contingent consideration for business acquisition
(1,538)
(3,600)
Repayment of financing obligations
(3,092)
(2,295)
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,927)
(332,236)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(2,700)
(183)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
39,335
(314,556)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Beginning of period
267,162
639,853
End of period
$
306,497
$
325,297
TABLE 4
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Subscriptions
$
462,984
$
351,203
$
902,911
$
676,426
Other
23,912
28,070
51,641
55,203
Total revenues
486,896
379,273
954,552
731,629
Cost of revenues reconciliation
GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues
131,022
79,243
260,711
152,490
Share-based compensation
(6,648)
(5,853)
(13,844)
(9,831)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(42,758)
(11,002)
(85,859)
(21,620)
Third-party relocation and other costs
(1,155)
-
(1,155)
-
Acquisition related and other matters
(156)
-
(156)
-
Non-GAAP Subscriptions cost of revenues
80,305
62,388
159,697
121,039
GAAP Other cost of revenues
27,168
25,680
52,953
49,414
Share-based compensation
(2,231)
(2,347)
(4,639)
(4,003)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(19)
-
(31)
-
Non-GAAP Other cost of revenues
24,918
23,333
48,283
45,411
Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation
Non-GAAP Subscriptions
82.7
%
82.2
%
82.3
%
82.1
%
Non-GAAP Other
(4.2)
%
16.9
%
6.5
%
17.7
%
Non-GAAP Gross profit
78.4
%
77.4
%
78.2
%
77.2
%
Operating expenses reconciliation
GAAP Research and development
96,518
76,161
186,792
138,837
Share-based compensation
(23,761)
(22,380)
(48,159)
(37,029)
Third-party relocation and other costs
(12,541)
-
(16,092)
-
Acquisition related and other matters
(89)
-
(339)
-
Non-GAAP Research and development
60,127
53,781
122,202
101,808
As a % of total revenues non-GAAP
12.3
%
14.2
%
12.8
%
13.9
%
GAAP Sales and marketing
265,398
203,398
519,853
382,647
Share-based compensation
(39,697)
(38,618)
(81,610)
(63,385)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(915)
(971)
(1,852)
(1,941)
Third-party relocation and other costs
(14)
-
(14)
-
Acquisition related and other matters
(737)
-
(937)
-
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
224,035
163,809
435,440
317,321
As a % of total revenues non-GAAP
46.0
%
43.2
%
45.6
%
43.4
%
GAAP General and administrative
74,554
68,172
145,549
123,633
Share-based compensation
(29,982)
(30,502)
(56,413)
(47,945)
Third-party relocation and other costs
(694)
-
(1,469)
-
Acquisition related and other matters
(1,534)
(499)
(2,558)
(937)
Non-GAAP General and administrative
42,344
37,171
85,109
74,751
As a % of total revenues non-GAAP
8.7
%
9.8
%
8.9
%
10.2
%
Income (loss) from operations reconciliation
GAAP loss from operations
(107,764)
(73,381)
(211,306)
(115,392)
Share-based compensation
102,319
99,700
204,665
162,193
Amortization of acquired intangibles
43,692
11,973
87,742
23,561
Third-party relocation and other costs
14,404
-
18,730
-
Acquisition related and other matters
2,516
499
3,990
937
Non-GAAP Income from operations
55,167
38,791
103,821
71,299
Non-GAAP Operating margin
11.3
%
10.2
%
10.9
%
9.7
%
TABLE 5
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) reconciliation
GAAP net loss
$
(159,515)
$
(110,956)
$
(310,487)
$
(111,142)
Share-based compensation
102,319
99,700
204,665
162,193
Amortization of acquired intangibles
43,692
11,973
87,742
23,561
Third-party relocation and other costs
14,404
-
18,730
-
Acquisition related and other matters
2,502
499
3,976
937
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,116
15,882
2,232
32,082
Loss (gain) associated with investments
48,769
20,138
94,245
(39,459)
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt
-
1,078
-
1,736
Intercompany remeasurement loss
456
75
484
810
Income tax expense effects
(10,986)
(8,320)
(21,286)
(15,253)
Non-GAAP net income
$
42,757
$
30,069
$
80,301
$
55,465
Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
95,130
91,181
94,854
90,909
Effect of dilutive securities
932
1,714
1,002
2,032
Non-GAAP weighted average shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
96,062
92,895
95,856
92,941
Diluted net income (loss) per share
GAAP net loss per share
$
(1.68)
$
(1.22)
$
(3.27)
$
(1.22)
Non-GAAP net income per share
$
0.45
$
0.32
$
0.84
$
0.60
TABLE 6
RINGCENTRAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
50,678
$
24,516
$
109,673
$
61,471
Repayment of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
-
5,419
-
10,131
Non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
