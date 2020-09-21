RingCentral : Atos and RingCentral Launch Unify Office in France

Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral in France. It will also be available in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005242/en/

Pierrick Belledent, Head of the Business Information Department at the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), which uses Unify Office by RingCentral, explains: “The pandemic has made it necessary to virtualize our exam grading process, which is a key strategic activity for the school. Our partnership with RingCentral and Atos enabled us to carry out remote sessions by allowing teachers to collaborate together, freeing them from technical challenges. Atos helped us to implement the RingCentral solution very quickly, which was appreciated by all our users.”

With Unify Office by RingCentral businesses of all sizes can communicate and collaborate with ease using industry leading voice, video, team messaging and fax capabilities from anywhere using any device via a single enterprise solution.

Unify Office offers several benefits to customers, including:

Seamless Migration : Customers can migrate at their own pace from traditional on-premise telephony solutions to Unify Office by RingCentral. They can also continue to use their existing Atos Unify OpenScape desk phones with Unify Office.

: Customers can migrate at their own pace from traditional on-premise telephony solutions to Unify Office by RingCentral. They can also continue to use their existing Atos Unify OpenScape desk phones with Unify Office. Simplicity: One Vendor, One Offer, One Solution. Whether a customer’s need is big or small we can support them with a simplified landscape to cover all their communication and collaboration needs, wherever their teams are working in the new normal.

One Vendor, One Offer, One Solution. Whether a customer’s need is big or small we can support them with a simplified landscape to cover all their communication and collaboration needs, wherever their teams are working in the new normal. Open Platform and Integrations: Easily integrate Unify Office with existing business applications, when using applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft and Google productivity suites through 200+ pre-built integrations or with help of Atos to develop integrations for specific custom workflows.

“Unify Office leverages an industry-leading cloud communication platform to enable flexible technology consumption and address the constantly evolving needs of the increasingly mobile and highly distributed workforce,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan. “Atos, with its Unify communications and collaboration business, stands out among other solution providers as it combines the skills of an independent systems integrator (SI) with the technology expertise of a communications solutions developer. Drawing on its deep vertical knowledge and vertical industry transformation program, Atos tailors its solutions and services to effectively address the unique challenges and objectives businesses face in their different industries.”

Available directly from Atos, at www.unifyoffice.com. Unify Office by RingCentral will also be available from partners of leading regional distributors including Itancia and BusinessCom.

For more information on Unify Office by RingCentral please go to: www.unifyoffice.com.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) refers to the former Unify Division.

Atos Unify refers to the product family of former Unify products and partner program.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005242/en/