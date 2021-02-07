Log in
RingCentral, Inc.

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
RingCentral : Atos launches Unify Office by RingCentral in the United Kingdom

02/07/2021
Belmont, Calif., 28 January, 2021 - Atos SE (CAC40: ATO) and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact centre solutions, today announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) in the United Kingdom. A Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), UO enables businesses to communicate and collaborate with ease using industry-leading voice, video, and team messaging capabilities from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution.

'As all organisations try to navigate the acute challenges of a third UK lockdown, the importance of long-term communication and collaboration plans are becoming clear. Unify Office by RingCentral brings leading edge capabilities of team messaging , cloud phone system , and high quality video into a single application, giving our customers the flexibility to work across multiple environments to meet the new working patterns of their employees,' saidDavid Webbley, Atos Unify Head of Northern Europe. 'Additionally, as GDPR and data compliance are now mandatory elements of our customers' requirements Unify Office by RingCentral has been specifically designed to meet the highest UK & EU security and privacy standards.'

Unify Office offers several benefits to customers, including:

- Seamless migration: Customers can migrate at their own pace from traditional on-premise telephony systems to Unify Office by RingCentral. They can also continue to use their existing Atos Unify OpenScape Desk phones with Unify Office.

- Simplicity: One vendor, One offer, One solution. Whether a customer's need is big or small we can support them with a simplified landscape to cover all their communication and collaboration needs, wherever their teams are working in the new normal.

- Open Platform and Integrations: Easily integrate Unify Office with existing business applications, when using applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google productivity suites through 200+ pre-built integrations or with help of Atos to develop integrations for specific custom workflow.

- Enhanced user experience: Unify Office will now offer dark theme for easier viewing, integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Google contacts for easy communication, and desktop phone updates for better navigation.

- New call features: Will enable users to switch from a voice call to a video call with a single click, pick-up authorised calls that are directed to another user's extension, and setup queue overflow to extensions so that more calls are answered rather than getting routed to voicemail.

- Enhanced video meeting experienceand security: Unify Office will include admin, host, and moderator controls, and password protection.

- Also, participants will now have the ability to switch their view of the video gallery to one of two new layouts: Film Strip and Active Speaker. This will provide an improved user experience so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users.

- Integrated team messaging: With built-in messaging, users can get more done before, during, and after meetings. Using task management, users can pin action items for easy follow-up and keep teams accountable.

'At RingCentral, we're focused on bringing the benefits of cloud communications to businesses everywhere,' saidAnand Eswaran, RingCentral's president and chief operating officer. 'With Atos Unify now available in the UK, more of Atos' customers will have access to a single, secure, and trusted business communications solution with integrated team messaging, video meetings, and an enterprise cloud phone system, enabling people and teams to be productive and efficient.'

For more information, please visit Unify Office by RingCentral online.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Atos UCC (Unified Communications and Collaboration) refers to the former Unify Division
Atos Unify refers to the product family of former Unify products and partner program.

About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™(MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip®the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©  2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral Office and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


For additional information, please contact:

Atos Press contacts:
[email protected]

RingCentral Press contact:
Jyotsna Grover
+1 (650) 513-8712
[email protected]

Disclaimer

RingCentral Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 15:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
