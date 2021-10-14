RingCentral : Bolsters High-Performing Partners Program with Australian Additions

Sydney, Australia -- Oct. 14, 2021 -- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact centre solutions, today announced the promotion of two Australian partners within RingCentral's High-Performing Partners Program and one new Australian partner joining the program.

Sydney-based technology solutions and managed services provider Converged Communication Network Applications (CCNA) and Adelaide-based telecommunication service and consultancy provider TelcoDataCloud have both been promoted to the Premier tier in the High-Performing Partners Program, the highest level achieved by Australian partners within the program. NativUC a multi-cloud marketplace and technology consultancy in Sydney, has joined the high-performance program for the first time at the Preferred tier, after only establishing operations in January this year.

"Over the last 18 months, we've seen rapid growth in demand for both RingCentral's unified communications and contact centre solutions in Australia, so it's great to see this success reflected in the achievements of our partners. It's pretty special to be able to recognise three of our partners mid-year, which goes to show the scale that can be generated when you are selling cloud-based vendor solutions with great local sales, marketing and services support," said Ben Swanson, regional vice president partner sales, APAC at RingCentral.

CCNA has been actively deploying RingCentral solutions in Australia and New Zealand, and has seen significant growth across the region, as RingCentral's deployment partner in Asia, primarily supporting RingCentral's multi-national customers.

Craig Sims, co-managing director at CCNA, said, "We've found that global UCaaS and CCaaS deployments are typically trialed in Australia before being rolled out throughout Asia, and then into Europe and the rest of the world. That's given us a distinct advantage as an implementation partner that can offer end-to-end IT services in the region. We've seen a rapid uptake of RingCentral's cloud-based services from our client base because it has given them the ability to move and adapt more quickly to changing market conditions and situations."

TelcoDataCloud's business model is founded on the specialist expertise of its consultants in the areas of cloud and telecommunications, and the independent advice that it provides to its clients.

Asa Grund, director, TelcoDataCloud, said, "Establishing the business three years ago, we identified the future for the PABX market was in the cloud, so we sought out the best cloud-based solutions for our clients, which is why we partnered with RingCentral. The UCaaS and CCaaS market has come a long way in three years, and our clients really value a specialist like TelcoDataCloud that can keep abreast of the changes in this space and ensure that we are recommending the best solutions to meet their business needs. Our promotion into an elite category in the RingCentral partner program is a great recognition of our standing in the industry and validation that our business model has proven to be effective."

Establishing operations at the start of 2021, NativUC identified an opportunity in the market to bridge the gap between cloud-based products and the business outcomes of its customers. It achieves this by operating a cloud marketplace, helping its customers make more informed choices on the cloud solutions they adopt.

Marouane Rouicheq, managing director, NativUC, said, "A lot of providers are not really diving in deep enough to really understand their customers' environment, and what the business is trying to achieve - that's our point of difference. We've found that our customers are choosing RingCentral as their unified communications and contact centre solution based on merit: it's exactly what they need, and it really works. Cloud can be a complex environment, but RingCentral is easy to use across all user demographics and it provides a wealth of features and out-of-the-box integration with so many other applications businesses rely on today."

There are currently six Australian businesses in the RingCentral High-Performing Partners Program: Advance Vision Technology, CCNA, Dialog, NativUC, Reliance Communications and TelcoDataCloud.

The RingCentral High-Performing Partners Program rewards elite partners for their exceptional performance. The program recognises four levels of achievement: Preferred, Premium, Premier, and Platinum. While each tier is more difficult to attain than the last, partners that do so unlock greater rewards at each level. Membership benefits include discounts on RingCentral MVP and Contact Centre for the partner's own business use (up to 100%, taxes not included), exclusive events, unique quarterly competitions and prizes, and much, much more.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact centre solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Centre solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Centre, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc