Q1 2024
Earnings Presentation
May 7, 2024
We also provide other measures such as software subscriptions annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions (ARR), mid-market and enterprise ARR, enterprise ARR, and bookings.
RingCentral at a Glance
Global
Scale
Expanding
Profitability with Consistent Customer Retention
400K+
#1
~4K
18
Customers
In UCaaS Revenue
Employees (2)
Languages +
Market Share (1)
46 MVP Countries
82%
24%
21%
99%+
Q1'24
Q1'24 Adj.
Q1'24
Q1'24 Net Monthly
Subscription GM% (3)
EBITDA Margin (3)
Operating Margin (3)
Subscription
Up 340 bps Y/Y
Up 350 bps Y/Y
Dollar Retention(4)
Unless otherwise noted, company metrics as of Q1'24
- Source: Synergy Research Group, UC Market Tracker - UCaaS Firmographics, Worldwide Revenue for Q1'22 to Q4'23, March 19, 2024
- Full time employees, as of 12/31/2023
- Non-GAAPfinancial measure; see appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure
- See appendix for definition.
Strategic Priorities
Deliver durable, profitable growth and value from core
Expand Total Addressable Market through multi-product portfolio
Drive continued free cash flow (FCF) generation and materially reduce SBC
Commitment to Trust
100x Better Reliability vs Three Nines
23
straight quarters
Annual
99.9%
99.99%
99.999%
of 99.999%
downtime
performance
8.8 hours
52.6 minutes
5.3 minutes
allowed
"RingCentral is fully redundant geographically in every location where the company operates. This is a key differentiator between RingCentral and its competitors as many are not geographically redundant internationally."
5
Trusted communications for everyone
Mobile Worker
RingEX
Customers
RingEX and RingCX
Customer Service Teams
RingCX
Marketers
RC Events
Knowledge Workers
RingEX
Frontline Workers
Sales Teams
RingSense for Sales
6
Push-to-Talk
Innovation
Leader
RingSense AI
7
New RingSense AI Capabilities in RingEX
Real-time smart notes
Instantly captures call notes, key updates, decisions taken, and action items for on-the-spot reference, boosting accuracy and engagement in conversations.
Post-call highlights
Enrich recordings with AI- generated distilled summaries, topics, coaching tips, and recording highlights
AI writer
AI speeds up work by composing messages tailored to customers input and recent chats, in a customizable tone and length
Generative AI search
Simplify search by naturally asking AI questions for fast, intuitive info retrieval from real- time and historical conversations across calls, SMS, and voicemail.
8
AI for Personal Productivity
Why RingCX wins
AI-powered
Rich omnichannel
Easy-to-deploy
Simple-to-use
Best value
•
Before, during and
•
Single pane of glass for
•
Administer from
•
Unified with
•
Unlimited
post interactions
voice and all digital
single interface
RingEx App
minutes
•
AI-based Workforce
•
Omnichannel reporting
•
Pre-packaged
•
Key CRM integrations
•
Lowest total cost
Engagement
and analytics
deployment options
of ownership
EX+CX | Trusted Communications
9
What RingCX customers are saying
"What amazes me is how intuitive RingCX is. It provides voice and all digital channels in a single
pane of glass."
"RingCX enabled a seamless transition from our legacy system and will deliver significant cost- savings as we transform our service operations."
"We switched to RingCX, which translated to $1000/agent cost savings per year."
"Our decision to upgrade to RingCX was driven by the desire to leverage the cutting-edgetechnologies of voice, digital and AI."
"RingCX gives us everything we need - voice call routing, fantastic analytics, and digital options all in a single package."
"We knew we needed a more robust IVR system, and RingCX's capabilities stood out among
the competition."
10
