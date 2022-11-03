RingCentral : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K





FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 2, 2022

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The information contained in Item 8.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The board of directors of RingCentral, Inc. (the "Company") has scheduled the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") for December 15, 2022. Because the date of the 2022 Annual Meeting will be more than 30 days after the anniversary of the Company's prior annual meeting of stockholders, the deadlines for any stockholder proposals pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and for any stockholder nomination or proposal outside of Rule 14a-8 have been adjusted.

In accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) under the Exchange Act, the Company has determined that proposals to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting made pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices before 5:00 p.m., Pacific time, on November 13, 2022. In order for a stockholder proposal made outside of Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act or the nomination of a candidate for director to be considered "timely" within the meaning of Rule 14a-4(c) under the Exchange Act in respect of the 2022 Annual Meeting, such proposal or nomination must be received by the Company at its principal executive offices before 5:00 p.m., Pacific time, on November 13, 2022, and be in compliance with the Company's bylaws and, if applicable, Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act.

All proposals and nominations should be sent to the Company's Secretary at the Company's principal executive office: RingCentral, Inc., Attention: Corporate Secretary, 20 Davis Drive, Belmont, California 94002, or by email to: ir@ringcentral.com.

Dated: November 3, 2022

