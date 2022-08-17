Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RingCentral, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNG   US76680R2067

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
47.47 USD   -5.38%
04:44pRINGCENTRAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:44pRINGCENTRAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/16Mitel's Migration Assist Package (MAP) is the smart way to migrate to RingCentral MVP
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RingCentral : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Agarwal Vaibhav
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RingCentral, Inc. [RNG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Accounting Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RINGCENTRAL, INC. , 20 DAVIS DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BELMONT CA 94002
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Agarwal Vaibhav
C/O RINGCENTRAL, INC.
20 DAVIS DRIVE
BELMONT, CA94002

Chief Accounting Officer
Signatures
/s/ Paul Porter, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") that were fully vested as of the grant date. These RSUs represent awards received in lieu of cash salary.
(2) Represents RSUs that were fully vested as of the grant date. These RSUs were granted pursuant to the Issuer's Key Employee Equity Bonus Plan, in lieu of a cash bonus earned for the second quarter of 2022.
(3) In an exempt disposition to the Issuer under Rule 16b-3(e), the Reporting Person remitted shares to the Issuer in connection with the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations arising out of the vesting of RSUs.
(4) These sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2022.
(5) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $49.26 to $50.18, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (5) through (7) to this Form 4.
(6) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $50.37 to $51.255, inclusive.
(7) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $51.375 to $51.62, inclusive.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

RingCentral Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RINGCENTRAL, INC.
04:44pRINGCENTRAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:44pRINGCENTRAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/16Mitel's Migration Assist Package (MAP) is the smart way to migrate to RingCentral MVP
AQ
08/09Ryder Turns to RingCentral Cloud Communications to Improve Service, Enhance Mobility, a..
BU
08/09Ryder System, Inc. Turns to RingCentral Cloud Communications to Improve Service, Enhanc..
CI
08/08RINGCENTRAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04MKM Partners Starts RingCentral at Buy With $80 Price Target
MT
08/04Bancroft® Delivers A Better Experience for Those Living with Autism and Other Neurologi..
BU
08/04Bancroft Selects Ringcentral, Inc. to Improve Operations, Reduce Costs, and Deliver Bet..
CI
08/03SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stock Helping Lift Broader Equity Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RINGCENTRAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 003 M - -
Net income 2022 -486 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 782 M 4 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 919
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
RingCentral, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 50,17 $
Average target price 85,53 $
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Katibeh Vice President-Global Technology Planning
Sonalee Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Heather Hinton Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-73.22%4 782
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.82%211 915
SAP SE-25.88%110 217
SERVICENOW INC.-23.47%100 150
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.00%36 311
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-4.38%22 972