RingCentral : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1) Represents Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") that were fully vested as of the grant date. These RSUs represent awards received in lieu of cash salary.

(2) Represents RSUs that were fully vested as of the grant date. These RSUs were granted pursuant to the Issuer's Key Employee Equity Bonus Plan, in lieu of a cash bonus earned for the second quarter of 2022.

(3) In an exempt disposition to the Issuer under Rule 16b-3(e), the Reporting Person remitted shares to the Issuer in connection with the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations arising out of the vesting of RSUs.

(4) These sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2022.

(5) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $49.26 to $50.18, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (5) through (7) to this Form 4.

(6) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $50.37 to $51.255, inclusive.