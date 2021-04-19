Log in
    RNG

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
RingCentral : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

04/19/2021 | 07:02am EDT
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral’s company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 11, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13718511.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™    (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office® , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip ®  the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 485 M - -
Net income 2021 -280 M - -
Net Debt 2021 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 444 M 29 444 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 140
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
RingCentral, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 472,96 $
Last Close Price 325,38 $
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anand Eswaran President & Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Trevor Schulze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-14.14%29 444
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 655
SAP SE8.39%164 220
INTUIT INC.9.47%113 868
SERVICENOW, INC.1.18%109 210
DOCUSIGN, INC.4.33%45 123
