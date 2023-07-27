Announces first office opening in Bengaluru

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced the opening of its inaugural office in Bengaluru. This significant milestone comes just after RingCentral announced it obtained key regulatory verifications to operate in India by Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), making it the first global cloud provider to offer fully compliant cloud phone services in India.

As the fastest-growing major economy in the world, India is a key strategic priority for RingCentral. RingCentral is committed to investing in the rich talent pool, fostering innovation in the technology sector. RingCentral has over 200 employees in India, who have been working remotely from various locations, and plans to rapidly double its workforce in the next year. This expansion will target different markets across India, showcasing RingCentral's dedication to delivering top-notch enterprise cloud communications services.

"Opening our first office in India's silicon hub is a significant milestone as we look to establish RingCentral as a technology workplace destination for engineers and product leaders,” said Sathesh Murthy, Managing Director and Engineering Head of RingCentral India. “There is a tremendous opportunity to help global organizations streamline their business communications with RingCentral’s robust and reliable solutions as they turn to India for growth and technology development. We believe the deep Indian talent pool can help us further innovate and take advantage of these opportunities. As we lay the foundation to provide AI-powered global communications solutions for Indian enterprises, we will continue to invest in people, focusing on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities for talent in India.”

With operations already spanning over 45 countries and supporting 18 languages, RingCentral provides multinational enterprises with the flexibility and global reach they require. The opening of the new office in India will facilitate seamless service deployment for international businesses, setting RingCentral up for expanding business operations in India, and creating numerous job opportunities in the country.

“Our goal is to grow and scale India as an engineering hub and center of excellence,” said Dan Deklich, Chief Development Officer at RingCentral. “We’re committed to delivering the best-in-class communications solutions multinational organizations need to drive better business outcomes, as well as providing a collaborative environment for our employees to engage and thrive. We want RingCentral India to be a great place to work, and opening our first office is a step in that direction.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

© 2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725326703/en/