    RNG   US76680R2067

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
42.70 USD   -0.79%
04:16pRingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/24RingCentral Says Share Buyback Program Has $55 Million Remaining
MT
08/24RINGCENTRAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RingCentral to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

09/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time (1:45 p.m. Eastern Time)

The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 004 M - -
Net income 2022 -486 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 103 M 4 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 919
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 43,04 $
Average target price 86,13 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Katibeh Vice President-Global Technology Planning
Sonalee Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Heather Hinton Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-77.03%4 103
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.98%197 604
SAP SE-31.99%99 873
SERVICENOW INC.-33.04%87 625
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.76%32 040
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.41%20 322