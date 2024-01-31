Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2023

Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S (the Bank) is a Denmark-based regional bank. It is engaged in the provision of banking services for both private and corporate customers, including households, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) throughout Denmark. The Bank offers such services, as loans, mortgages, pension funds, private banking, investing, insurance, foreign exchange and services targeted towards young clients, among others. Additionally, the Bank operates an online banking facility, NetBank. The Bank also provides investment opportunities, primarily within the wind turbine sector. It is operational through its head office and 11 branches located in the Jutland region in Denmark.

Sector Banks