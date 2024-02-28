Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 28 February 2024
The bank’s board of directors
Following close of the bank’s annual general meeting today, the bank’s board of directors changed as follows.
The following joined the board of directors:
- Karsten Madsen, attorney-at-law, Sæby, born 1961. Karsten Madsen is managing partner (CEO) and co-owner of the law firm HjulmandKaptain
The following resigned from the board of directors:
- Mads Hvolby, chartered surveyor
- Jens Møller Nielsen, former manager
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment
- Bankens bestyrelse 28-02-2024 EN