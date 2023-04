Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 14 April 2023





Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

ATP, Hillerød, Denmark has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank, that ATP’s ownership interest has been reduced to 4.94% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S.





