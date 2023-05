Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date 25 May 2023

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 24 May 2023, Liontrust Asset Management Plc holds below 5% of Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s total voting rights.





