  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RILBA   DK0060854669

RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S

(RILBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48:47 2023-05-01 am EDT
961.25 DKK   +1.24%
06:38aArticles of Association for Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
GL
06:35aImplementation of capital reduction
GL
03:16aShare buy-back programme - week 17
GL
Implementation of capital reduction

05/01/2023 | 06:35am EDT
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange        
Euronext Dublin
Other partners

                Date        1 May 2023

Implementation of capital reduction

As advised in the company announcement of 1 March 2023 “Minutes of the annual general meeting on 1 March 2023, it was decided at the bank´s annual general meeting to reduce the bank´s share capital by nom. DKK 888,327 by cancellation of 888,327 own shares.

The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S´ nominal share capital is DKK 27,491,339 in 27,491,339 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights 27,491,339.


Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker       
CEO

        

Financials
Sales 2023 3 689 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2023 1 844 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 25 823 M 3 824 M 3 824 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 648
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 949,50 DKK
Average target price 1 050,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Bull Fisker Chief Executive Officer
Ole Bjerregaard Pedersen Financial Manager
Martin Krogh Pedersen Chairman
Lars Hindø Head-Investor Relations
Jens Møller Nielsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S0.16%3 824
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%169 795
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 111
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.10%51 746
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.92%48 263
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.54%40 055
