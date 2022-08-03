Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 August 2022





Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2022

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 920 million and profit before tax of DKK 891 million in the first half of 2022. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) H1

2022 H1

2021

2021

2020

2019

2018 Total core income 1,358 1,179 2,433 2,179 2,116 2,001 Total expenses and depreciation 436 404 817 788 805 866 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 922 775 1,616 1,391 1,311 1,135 Impairment charges for loans etc. -2 -48 -68 -223 -100 -43 Core earnings 920 727 1,548 1,168 1,211 1,092 Result for the portfolio etc. -19 -3 +7 -9 +49 +77 Special costs 10 8 17 15 15 217 Profit before tax 891 716 1,538 1,144 1,245 952





Highlights of the first half of 2022

The profit before tax is DKK 891 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity

Core income increases by 15% to DKK 1,358 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the rate of costs falls to 32.1% for the half-year

Growth in loans of 25% compared to the end of June 2021 attributable to the takeover of client portfolios from BIL Danmark and SEB, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers

The transfer of clients from SEB was smooth and has now been completed

The bank’s long-term issuer rating at Moody’s has been upgraded to Aa3

The ESG-rating for the bank at MSCI has been upgraded to A

The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2022 are maintained





