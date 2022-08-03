Log in
    RILBA   DK0060854669

RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S

(RILBA)
  Report
2022-08-02
793.00 DKK   -1.25%
Ringkjøbing Landbobank's interim report for the first half of 2022

08/03/2022 | 01:31am EDT
3 August 2022


Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2022

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 920 million and profit before tax of DKK 891 million in the first half of 2022. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.


Core earnings

(DKK million)H1
2022		H1
2021
2021
2020
2019
2018
Total core income1,3581,1792,4332,1792,1162,001
Total expenses and depreciation436404817788805866
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans9227751,6161,3911,3111,135
Impairment charges for loans etc.-2-48-68-223-100-43
Core earnings9207271,5481,1681,2111,092
Result for the portfolio etc.-19-3+7-9+49+77
Special costs108171515217
Profit before tax8917161,5381,1441,245952


Highlights of the first half of 2022

  • The profit before tax is DKK 891 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity
  • Core income increases by 15% to DKK 1,358 million
  • Costs increase by 8%, and the rate of costs falls to 32.1% for the half-year
  • Growth in loans of 25% compared to the end of June 2021 attributable to the takeover of client portfolios from BIL Danmark and SEB, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers
  • The transfer of clients from SEB was smooth and has now been completed
  • The bank’s long-term issuer rating at Moody’s has been upgraded to Aa3
  • The ESG-rating for the bank at MSCI has been upgraded to A
  • The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2022 are maintained


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
