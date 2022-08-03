Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
3 August 2022
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2022
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 920 million and profit before tax of DKK 891 million in the first half of 2022. The profit before tax is equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|H1
2022
|H1
2021
2021
2020
2019
2018
|Total core income
|1,358
|1,179
|2,433
|2,179
|2,116
|2,001
|Total expenses and depreciation
|436
|404
|817
|788
|805
|866
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|922
|775
|1,616
|1,391
|1,311
|1,135
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|-2
|-48
|-68
|-223
|-100
|-43
|Core earnings
|920
|727
|1,548
|1,168
|1,211
|1,092
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-19
|-3
|+7
|-9
|+49
|+77
|Special costs
|10
|8
|17
|15
|15
|217
|Profit before tax
|891
|716
|1,538
|1,144
|1,245
|952
Highlights of the first half of 2022
- The profit before tax is DKK 891 million, equivalent to a 20% p.a. return on equity
- Core income increases by 15% to DKK 1,358 million
- Costs increase by 8%, and the rate of costs falls to 32.1% for the half-year
- Growth in loans of 25% compared to the end of June 2021 attributable to the takeover of client portfolios from BIL Danmark and SEB, coronavirus effects and a continued satisfactory increase in customers
- The transfer of clients from SEB was smooth and has now been completed
- The bank’s long-term issuer rating at Moody’s has been upgraded to Aa3
- The ESG-rating for the bank at MSCI has been upgraded to A
- The upwardly adjusted expected results for 2022 are maintained
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker