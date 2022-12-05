Advanced search
    RILBA   DK0060854669

RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK A/S

(RILBA)
2022-12-05
910.00 DKK   +0.78%
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022
GL
02:42aUpward adjustment of expectations for 2022
GL
11/28Share buy-back programme - week 47
GL
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022

12/05/2022 | 02:42am EST
Date 5 December 2022

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and profit before tax for 2022.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,600-1,850 million range to the DKK 1,850-2,000 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,550-1,800 million range to the DKK 1,700-1,950 million range.

The upward adjustment is primarily a result of:

  • A continued good level of activity
  • The value of the higher interest rate level and the growth in lending in the first three quarters of the year
  • Continued good credit quality and a loss level that has remained on a very satisfactory level

The annual report for 2022 will be published on 1 February 2023, as previously announced.


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


