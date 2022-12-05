Nasdaq Copenhagen

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2022

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for core earnings and profit before tax for 2022.

The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,600-1,850 million range to the DKK 1,850-2,000 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,550-1,800 million range to the DKK 1,700-1,950 million range.

The upward adjustment is primarily a result of:

A continued good level of activity

The value of the higher interest rate level and the growth in lending in the first three quarters of the year

Continued good credit quality and a loss level that has remained on a very satisfactory level





The annual report for 2022 will be published on 1 February 2023, as previously announced.





